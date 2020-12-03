Kardashians Pull Epic Prank on Justin Bieber, Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and More

Instagram

The Kardashians have pulled a simple but ingenious celebrity prank.

In videos posted on Tuesday night, Kris Jenner and her five daughters -- Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner -- surprised a number of their celebrity pals with an epic FaceTime call.

And the reactions were hilarious.

As shown in the clips, the Kardashian-Jenner women all sat together in a group as they stared into the camera with serious looks on their faces. Each time they called a friend, the ladies repeated the same deadpan expression.

"Is this real or is this a picture?" Khloe's pal, Savas, asked as he answered the phone, while Kendall and Kylie's friend, Taco, said, "What the f--k! Am I in trouble?"

Tristan enthusiastically answered the phone, saying "Oh hey!" However, he quickly changed his tune when he realized all of the women were on the other side. "What the...?" he asked.

Travis, who is the father of Kylie's daughter, Stormi, also had a priceless reaction. The rapper asked, "what's going on," before he abruptly left the call, yelling, "Bye!"

Meanwhile, Bieber didn't seem to be too phased by the FaceTime, but his wife was noticeably shocked. Baldwin, who appeared to be eating, stopped chewing as she hesitantly asked, "Hello?"

Unsurprisingly, Chappelle had the funniest response to the FaceTime call, simply yelling, "Holy sh-t!"

Khloe later posted one of the clips to Instagram. "When the squad is deep," she captioned the video, to which Baldwin commented, "Lmfaoooo I was shook."

Kylie also shared one of the videos, posting the clip on her TikTok account, while Kim tweeted it.

"This was fun..." Kim wrote alongside the video.