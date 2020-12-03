Miley Cyrus Says There Was 'Too Much Conflict' With Liam Hemsworth

Getty

Miley Cyrus opened up about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, saying she still has love for her ex husband, but there was "too much conflict" to sustain a marriage.

In another guest appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" on Wednesday, the pop icon, 28, revealed one of the reasons she decided to split with the "Hunger Games" actor, 30, after dating on and off for almost a decade.

"When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," Miley explained. "I don't get off on drama or fighting."

The two got hitched in December 2018, a month after a wildfire burned down Miley's Malibu abode and much of her personal belongings with it. The "Hannah Montana" actress claimed the natural disaster was one of the reasons she decided to walk down the aisle with Liam after such a long engagement.

"I lost everything," Miley said. "And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, 'Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn't do for myself, it forced me to let go,' I ran toward the fire. Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like deers run into the forest. You're attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him."

"And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."

She also dished on her new song "WTF Do I Know?" which she said was written about Liam, including the lyric "I don't even miss you."

"Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier," she explained. "Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don’t."

The pair ended up going their separate ways in August 2019, less than a year after their wedding in Franklin, Tennessee.