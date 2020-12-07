Kardashian Christmas Party Cancelled For First Time 'Since 1978', Khloe Confirms

Instagram

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA"

While answering fans questions on Twitter Sunday night, Khloe Kardashian confirmed that the famous family's annual over-the-top lavish Christmas celebration has been cancelled this year.

"Khloé u doing the annual Kardashian's Christmas party this year," a fan penned on Twitter.

Khloe responded, "The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year."

"It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe," the "KUWTK" star continued. "Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

Another fan asked, "Did you guys already take your yearly Christmas pictures yet!???"

"We have not done anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year. Covid has taken over," Khloe admitted.

The famous families annual Christmas party has traditionally been hosted by matriarch Kris Jenner. However, the past two years, her daughters, Kourtney and Kim, held the star-studded snow-filled extravaganza.

The luxurious party previously cost an estimated $436,000.