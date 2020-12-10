Taylor Swift Dropping New Album Evermore at Midnight

Getty

The album, which Swift described as a "sister" record to "folklore," will be released two days before the singer's 31st birthday.

Surprise! Taylor Swift has revealed she's dropping another new album Friday at midnight.

Early Thursday morning, the singer announced her ninth studio album, titled "evermore," will drop less than five months after her previous record, "folklore." In a series of tweets, Swift –– who described "evermore" as a "sister" record to its predecessor -- opened up about the inspiration and creative process behind her latest release.

"I'm elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore's sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It's called 'evermore,'" she began. "To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

"I've never done this before," Swift continued. "In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with 'folklore.' In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."

The Grammy winner said she "loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales" and "the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives."

"So I just kept writing them," Swift explained, sharing that she created the album with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Justin Vernon as well as some "new (and longtime) friends." According to the track list, Haim, The National and Bon Iver are all featured on songs. As fans know, Swift previously collaborated with Bon Iver for the "folklore" track, "exile," which is up for the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Swift, who turns 31 on December 13, also shared that she wanted to "surprise" fans with a gift of a new album in honor of her birthday.

"Ever since I was 13, I've been excited about turning 31 because it's my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," she tweeted. "You've all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!"

"I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you," she added.

The standard edition of "evermore" will include 15 tracks, while the deluxe physical edition will also feature two bonus tracks: "right where you left me" and "it's time to go."

Swift also revealed the music video for the album's first single, "willow," be also be dropping at midnight.

See the surprise announcement in the tweets, below!

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020 @taylorswift13

I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020 @taylorswift13

And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around... — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020 @taylorswift13

Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! pic.twitter.com/wATiVSTpuV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020 @taylorswift13

I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020 @taylorswift13

There are 15 tracks on the standard edition of evermore, but the deluxe physical edition will include two bonus tracks - “right where you left me” and “it’s time to go” ⌛️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020 @taylorswift13

All *digital downloads* of the album will include an exclusive, digital booklet with 16 brand new photos. You can pre-order evermore now at https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020 @taylorswift13

Tonight the story continues, as the music video for “willow” drops at midnight eastern. pic.twitter.com/T3o0nsANpY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020 @taylorswift13