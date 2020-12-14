Cody Simpson Reveals He's Qualified For the 2020 Olympic Swimming Trials

Instagram

See what Michael Phelps had to say about Simpson's accomplishment.

Cody Simpson has just qualified for his first Olympic trials.

Over the weekend, the Australian singer and athlete took to Instagram to open up about his "personal milestone."

"I just qualified for my first Olympic trials," Simpson, 23, revealed, captioning a photo of himself standing poolside, above. "I'd love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I've kept relatively low key until now."

The "Pretty Brown Eyes" singer said he grew up competing, but decided to cut his swimming career short when he was 13 after he was "given an opportunity in music that I couldn't refuse."

Simpson continued, "I have had the chance to experience and learn so much as a musician from touring around the world, releasing albums, performing as a leading man on Broadway, publishing a work of poetry, traveling with and speaking at the United Nations on environmental and oceanic matters and much more. For this I will be forever grateful."

"Now almost exactly 10 years later, here I am once more."

Simpson then revealed that he started training again this year.

"For years I had been fuelled by the silent fire in my stomach of returning to the sport of swimming, with the idea that 2020 would be the year I'd try training again," he wrote. "After only 5 months back in the water with my incredible coach @hawkebr, I was able to take out a win and secure a spot at next years Australian Olympic trials in the 100 fly."

"It is my greatest ambition to expand the limit and perceived notion of what's possible for someone to achieve in a single lifetime, and I'm here to tell you can do absolutely ANYTHING if you are willing to work for it," Simpson concluded. "I'm looking forward to seeing where this all takes me on the long road ahead! 🇦🇺"

Fans and celebrities alike to the comment section to voice their support for Simpson. And one of the congratulatory messages came from none other than American competitive swimmer and most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps.

"Lfg!! Congrats mate!!" Phelps wrote.

The 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, are set to begin on July 23, 2021.