As I Lay Dying Singer Tim Lambesis Hospitalized After Setting Himself on Fire in Accident

Getty

"Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body."

As I Lay Dying singer Tim Lambesis revealed he was hospitalized after suffering burns from a bonfire accident.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, the musician, 40, shared a photo of himself wrapped with bandages in a hospital bed and told fans he was on his way to surgery.

"I apologize to my friends that I have not had the time to fill in yet on what happened," he wrote. "The entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started. Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body."

The San Diego-based heavy metal rocker, who was jailed for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his wife in 2014, went on to say he will "most likely" have to stay in the hospital for a few more weeks.

"Today's surgery is to remove the remaining dead skin that we were unable to scrub off during dressing changes this week," he explained. "It will be for the best so that we won't have to scrub so hard during dressing changes, and that is a big relief for me. I am extremely thankful for the Burns center workers who are taking care of me."

"I will try to update on my recovery," he added. "It will be a long road, but I will get back to full strength eventually."

In May 2013, Lambesis was arrested after soliciting an undercover cop to murder his wife of eight years. A year later, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to six years behind bars. He was released early on December 17, 2016.

Exactly a year after his release, Lambesis made a public apology on his Facebook page, writing, "Words cannot begin to express how deeply sorry I am for the hurt that I have caused. There is no defense for what I did, and I look back on the person I became with as much disdain as many of you likely do."