Bernie Sanders Reacts to Going Viral -- Mittened Look Launches Inauguration's Funniest Memes

It's the look that keeps on giving as meme makers have dropped Sanders into everything from "Game of Thrones" and "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" to the U.S. Capitol siege.
Every once in a while a picture comes along that is so perfect, so perfectly isolated, so perfectly posed, so perfectly moody that it demands to be made into a meme. And on Inauguration Day 2021, Bernie Sanders delivered just that picture.
Already viral for his delightful gloves, which even came with their own sweet backstory, the shot of Sanders just sitting and waiting for things to kick off was just such a mood that it sparked inspiration and quickly sent him viral all over again.
Suddenly, Sanders found himself a part of "Game of Thrones," sitting next to Forrest Gump and even being carried off during the U.S. Capitol Siege. He sat on the big chair in "Blue's Clues," took flight a la "Up," and even made his way into some classical paintings.
It didn't take long for the memes to quickly start racking up hundreds of thousands of views as people shared them and created more with each one inspiring more and more and more!
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addresses his viral inauguration attire:— The Recount (@therecount) January 20, 2021 @therecount
"In Vermont ... we're not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm." pic.twitter.com/phtnb5Ha2Z
Upon finding out that his inaugural look had gone viral, Sanders' reaction was so perfectly Bernie, it only endeared him even more to his fans.
"In Vermont, we know something about the cold and we’re not so concerned about good fashion," he told CBS News. "We want to keep warm."
Well, they say laughter warms the heart, so we'd say Bernie did more than just warm himself on Wednesday -- he warmed all of America!
Doors Closing. pic.twitter.com/c7SjrUxHAp— cta (@cta) January 20, 2021 @cta
NOT BERNIE SANDERS STARK??!!— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 21, 2021 @TheJessieWoo
💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/xklU9v2sKH
actual photos of bernie sanders and tom hanks tonight at the inauguration night celebration pic.twitter.com/J1QtMWkCWX— Tori :) (@dottie_tori) January 21, 2021 @dottie_tori
Bernie Sanders should do the SNL Cold Open. pic.twitter.com/a6AsD3NQB8— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 21, 2021 @GeorgeTakei
Omg. pic.twitter.com/kyf9holXKw— Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) January 21, 2021 @CathyYan
Keep that meme train rolling. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/ulFZUqWjk6— FrankRizzo24 (@RankFrizzo24) January 21, 2021 @RankFrizzo24
Internet makes me cry#BernieSanders ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dEzmrIBu2n— pererepaoduro (@osmardeirada) January 21, 2021 @osmardeirada
Ok I'm proud of this one 🤣#BernieSanders #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/9wpOGNu2fm— innochantheumbreon (@Inno_and_Rachel) January 21, 2021 @Inno_and_Rachel
#BernieSanders is also making history— Wong guy (@s0metingWong) January 21, 2021 @s0metingWong
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nGCMHhBQwl
#TheBreakfastClub #berniesmittens #BernieSanders Can you describe the ruckus, sir? pic.twitter.com/mkOANzctms— Mtn Mama (@critterific) January 21, 2021 @critterific
January 20, 2021 @bosemergmann
Bernie Sanders = King of Pride Rock pic.twitter.com/WjsRbnZFaA— Heem’s Memes (@heems_memes) January 21, 2021 @heems_memes
Smile, things are looking up, Bernie. #BernieSanders #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/bFrLWNuVBb— Laird Ogden (@OgdenCreative) January 21, 2021 @OgdenCreative
Whoever made this one is genius. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/k26AKbqvkS— Berni (@ScentsbyBerni) January 21, 2021 @ScentsbyBerni
Is there a hashtag for these? 😂#BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/wQGtoUWtUM— ᴇʟɪᴢᴀʙᴇᴛʜ (@manhattan_liz) January 21, 2021 @manhattan_liz
Bernie Sanders tonight pic.twitter.com/QZgBngSP1B— Mike Denison (@mikd33) January 21, 2021 @mikd33
My favorite ones are the paintings. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/16BD2h5QSa— Drewid (@midwestfilmbuff) January 21, 2021 @midwestfilmbuff
There’s a lot of these and they are all cracking me up. ❤️ @BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/W3Wm6wEMFD— Angela Kinsey🍩 (@AngelaKinsey) January 21, 2021 @AngelaKinsey
Adding my Bernie Sanders contribution to the internet— #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/y01GEOTVvj— The Trash Bin (@TheTrashBin1) January 21, 2021 @TheTrashBin1
I've seen enough. This is the winner. pic.twitter.com/DuDeUGnGz4— Fred (@WaywardWinifred) January 20, 2021 @WaywardWinifred
Okay, I’m going to bed now 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Fresh Prince of #BernieSanders 💀🤣🤣 My My My what 3 Wednesdays in January will do! #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/l6TCBdTsjf— Brice Izyah (@BriceIzyah) January 21, 2021 @BriceIzyah
Bringing you the best #BernieSanders memes since 9 minutes ago: pic.twitter.com/U1BDML8ukR— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 21, 2021 @SethAbramson
I don’t know who created this, but it’s my favorite #BernieSanders meme. pic.twitter.com/4hJ6naI8AL— Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) January 21, 2021 @lindarchilders
#BernieSanders: Spotted at MacLaren’s Pub. (1-20-21) pic.twitter.com/REDq6fI6pa— ϟ Ꙙ 𝖚𝖇𝖘 ϟ (@Aubrey_Nihart) January 21, 2021 @Aubrey_Nihart
i made something #rupaulsdragrace #BernieSandersMittens #BernieSanders #Inauguration2021 #InaugurationDay2021 #Berniememes #Bernie #BernieMeme pic.twitter.com/LfGfBEk6Es— dragracefan (@notadragexpert) January 21, 2021 @notadragexpert
Ok this is my favorite so far 🤣 #BernieSanders #Berniememes pic.twitter.com/INZGX88gWr— Colleen (@ColleenSmile12) January 21, 2021 @ColleenSmile12
#BernieSanders was a good socialist today, giving meme material to everybody!— Dmhboyd (@DMHboyd) January 21, 2021 @DMHboyd
Happy #InaugurationDay everyone! pic.twitter.com/owHWIBgH4p
#BernieSanders #berniesmittens Oh how we love him so 💕💖🥰 pic.twitter.com/APVAL3MTFv— Alice (@MissPiggy22) January 21, 2021 @MissPiggy22
I never knew Bernie was in Beyoncé’s Coachella Set 😅😅 #BernieSanders #beyonce #Bernie pic.twitter.com/XfTjVSByoM— bubbyfromig (@Bubby_nation) January 21, 2021 @Bubby_nation
