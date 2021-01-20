Noah Beck Reposts Underwear Photoshoot After He Says Instagram Censored Him

Instagram

"please someone help me understand what is so offensive about a confident male body?"

Noah Beck's racy photos were so hot they broke the internet... well, just Instagram, after the social media company censored, and then deleted, the sexy pics from his profile Monday, January 18.

After being taken down, the 19-year-old TikTok star reposted the steamy snaps back on his Instagram January 19, and captioned the post: "hey @instagram, you look rlly pretty today.. pls don’t take these down. :)"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Those NSFW Calvin Klein underwear photos sent his combined 31.5 million Instagram and TikTok fans into a frenzy.

"mom said i looked handsome," Beck wrote on IG as he shared another collage of his toned body from the photoshoot.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

However, all this attention didn't come without backlash, from Instagram or the Twitter world.

Photographer, Damon Baker, who took the photos rushed to his Instagram to show disapproval over the app censoring his work: "trigger warning @noahbeck 😉 (instagram keeps deleting this post for being offensive because art, as always, is oppressed!) please someone help me understand what is so offensive about a confident male body?! FREE ART !!!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Y'all soft over at Instagram… stop taking my stuff down. Like yes, I was kind of naked but like… not completely lol. I didn't violate any guidelines," Beck wrote.

INSTANT REGRET: Noah Beck posts his Calvin Klein pictures on Instagram. Instagram immediately takes them down for sexual content. Noah calls Instagram soft. pic.twitter.com/N7rmdTfKDF — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 19, 2021 @defnoodles

Proud girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio wasn't shy about letting followers know she's fond of her handsome man and his physique as she took to her Instagram story to praise him: "HOLY F***."

Meanwhile, on Twitter fans and users from across the country shared their mixed reviews of the photoshoot, creating so much buzz they stayed trending on the app for an entire day.