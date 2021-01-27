Vicki Gunvalson: Lisa Rinna Snubbed Me, 'Wouldn't Have a Job If It Wasn't for Me'

Getty

Vicki Gunvalson may no longer be "Real," but the OG "Housewife" knows how to keep it real and throw shade with the best of them. Her latest target was none other than "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna -- and really the whole cast.

Gunvalson was a part of the original "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast, which kicked off the franchise in 2006. She has always held that honorific very highly, taking at least partial credit for the entire franchise.

Speaking on the latest installment of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Gunvalson did not hold back in expressing how she feels she was disrespected and "looked down on" by Rinna and the other "RHOBH" ladies.

"The last time I saw all of them was either at Bravo Con or Andy's baby shower in January of last year," she said, referencing "Housewives" main man, Andy Cohen. "And truly, you know, Lisa Rinna didn’t give me the time of day."

In particular, Gunvalson explained, "I said hi to her, and she was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re Orange County.'"

But it wasn't just Lisa, according to Gunvalson. At the "Housewife"-studded event -- whichever one it was -- she said of the "RHOBH" cast, "I don't think they gave me the time of day."

And for someone who confidently believes she is at least partially responsible for the creation of the ever-expanding franchise, this is just ungrateful and unacceptable behavior! "They wouldn’t have a job if it wasn’t for me starting this damn thing!" she said.

But it wasn't just her personal snub that bothered her about Rinna, who she accused of also trying to steal the spotlight from Andy and his new baby at his shower by dancing on the tables.

"It’s just, I just felt looked down on, you know, she’s up on the tables, dancing. I’m like, ‘Why? This is Andy’s baby shower. You want attention?" Gunvalson said. "It was just all very, I just sat back going, ‘Wow, this is a little messed up.’"

She did back down a bit, admitting that "everybody was having fun," and honestly, this is kind of what "Housewives" are expected to do. "you just see it from a different perspective when you’re not on anymore" Gunvalson said. "Like you are all about who’s looking at you, you know."

Describing typical franchise behavior as "theatrical," now that she sees them from the outside, Gunvalson said, "I have been there. I’ve done that. I’ve wanted people to stare at me. I wanted them to know [that] I know how to ‘whoop it up.'"

The OG "Orange County" star stepped away from the show a year ago this month, after having been demoted to "Friend" status for Season 14. At the time, she explained she felt it was "time to say goodbye."

But, even then she emphasized via Instagram, "I will always be the OG of the OC."

