Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Days as a 'C-Class Naomi Campbell' Runway Model

"MEMORIES!" she captioned the slideshow of photos.

Chrissy Teigen took a runway walk down memory lane this week, as she reflected on her days as a model during Miami Fashion Week.

Saying the experience for her was "basically my equivalent of walking Paris couture." Tiegen walked in a number of swimsuit fashion shows in 2010 -- around the same time she was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

"200 bucks a show minus agency and I'd wait 5/6 hours sitting on the floor of the Mondrian to be seen," she captioned a collection of catwalk photos.

"Booking a show at the Setai, walking over the pool, oh my god the excitement, C-class Naomi Campbell coming throughhhhhh!!!!!!" she joked. "Dinner with randos at Prime 112, ordering enough food to take home to eat for the week cause the fashion show money would disappear with agency fees. Sleeping in a two bedroom at the Flamingo with 5 other girls, MEMORIES!"

As the years went on, Teigen wound up sitting front row instead of walking in the shows, as her career began to focus more on her Cravings website and cookbook and television hosting gigs.

Teigen opened up a bit more about her modeling days and constant weigh-ins while speaking with Glamour UK last year.

"With model agencies, it was normal to get measured too, and I did it myself mainly, so when you had direct bookings without castings, [the clients] knew what they were getting," she explained. "There were jobs I would turn up to and they would say my measurements were off and it was the worst feeling to be kicked off the job.”

"It happened three times," she added. "The client had booked me directly. I had half my make-up done and they asked me to get up and take a few photos, to test the light. But they sent [the pictures] to my agency and the client fired me on the spot. I didn't do any jobs without first going to a casting meeting for years after that."

She also explained she got breast implants when she was about 20 for her swimsuit modeling career. "I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!" she said at the time. "But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."