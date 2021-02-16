Lisa Vanderpump Says She Had an 'Emotional Affair' with Gleb Savchenko

Getty

Lisa Vanderpump revealed she became "very close" to her partner Gleb Savchenko while a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars."

“We had a little bit of an emotional affair in terms of having to connect and hold on to each other because it's so scary," the former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 60, playfully explained in a resurfaced interview from "The Bellas Podcast" in October.

"Gleb was gorgeous. I did become very close to Gleb. I loved him."

She added that being "married for so long and not really engaging with any kind of physicality apart from your husband" made her stint on Season 16 in 2013 even more thrilling.

The "best part," according to the restaurateur, was when "suddenly somebody's right in your face and you're wrapping your legs around them."

The amorous dance moves didn't appear to faze her husband of over 30 years, Ken Todd, however.

"[Gleb] would say, 'Do these backbends,' and as you would do the backbends, he would hold your groin against his. And I was thinking, 'I haven't had this much fun since my honeymoon!' [Ken] would be like, 'I see you. I see what you're up to.' He doesn't put that much importance on me messing about and flirting."

Lisa's remarks came just before Gleb, 37, announced his split with from Elena Samodanova, who accused Gleb of being unfaithful during their 14 years of marriage.

"While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed," Gleb said in a statement in November.

"My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic," he continued. "Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing."