Lisa Vanderpump Denies Fired Castmembers Are Racist: 'It Was Just Awful Timing'

"I think people can grow from their mistakes."

"It wasn't right what they did at all, but do I think they're racist? A thousand percent not. Because I have a lot of diverse people working for me that they [were] very close to over the years," Lisa said. "Do I think it was a racist action? No, not at all."

"I just think it was just awful timing and stupid and ignorant," she added.

While Lisa admitted that she doesn't watch or listen to most of the interviews the "Vanderpump" cast does, she said, "You can't be cavalier just because you're young and unaware."

As for Stassi, in particular, Lisa said, "there was a lack of awareness," adding that her former employee "lived in her own bubble."

"Bravo did what they had to do at the time," Lisa continued. "I think everything was so inflamed at the time, but it was an accumulation of things she'd done as well."

Back in June, Stassi, Kristen, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from "Vanderpump Rules."

The two women were axed for their treatment of a Black former co-star, Faith Stowers, while the men were let go after racist tweets using the N-word were exposed.

In early December, Jax Taylor -- who has also been accused of racist behavior in the past -- and his wife and co-star Brittany Cartwright announced their departure from "Vanderpump Rules."

Although LVP said people should be held accountable for their actions, she noted that reality TV is "quite a good place to learn."

"I don't like this cancel culture, either," she said on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast on Monday. "Of course, I do think sometimes people should be punished … and actions do have consequences, but I think people can grow from their mistakes. I think reality television is quite a good place to learn, to see the growth."

Lisa brought up busboy-turned-DJ James Kennedy's journey as an example.

She explained, "It was a complete nightmare and then you see suddenly he comes out of that, like, a butterfly coming out of a cocoon where he's suddenly -- he's not exactly a butterfly -- but he's definitely, you see him making progress and I think [to] see progress in youngsters is a wonder."