Watch Sasha Calle's Tearful Reaction to Being Cast as First Latina Supergirl

"Little me would be like, 'No way!'"

Sasha Calle couldn't help feel all the feelings when she found out she would be the first Latina Supergirl.

During a video call from director Andy Muschietti, the Boston-born Colombian actress, 22, broke down in tears after he surprised her with the goods news that she would be starring in the upcoming film "The Flash" as the comic book heroine.

The clip, posted to Muschietti's Instagram, shows the pair greeting each other in Spanish before Muschietti asks if Calle can fly, which confuses the young star at first.

Muschietti then pulls out the Supergirl costume and waterworks from Calle ensue. As Muschietti congratulates Calle, she pauses for a moment to say, "Little me would be like, 'No way!'"

She adds, "Can I freak out for a second?"

Calle is best known for her work as Lola Rosales on "The Young and the Restless," for which she earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in the outstanding young performer category.

During an interview with Deadline on Friday, Muschietti detailed the intense audition for the coveted role.

"I saw more than four hundred auditions," the "It" director claimed. "The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role."

Melissa Benoist was the last actress to take on the DC comic superhero, as she has claimed the role on the CW series "Supergirl" since 2015. The show is scheduled to end this year with its sixth season.