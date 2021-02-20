Teacher Secretly Records Gen Zers Trying to Answer History Questions, And Wow

TikTok

Just wow.

A history teacher got a cringeworthy crash course in his students' knowledge of the subject... or lack thereof.

Taking to his TikTok account on Friday, user samuelsleeves posted hilarious-yet-worrisome clips of himself asking his class of Gen Zers various questions on historical figures and events.

And it didn't go over well, as his caption read, "As a history teacher, I'm concerned."

"So who did you think Helen Keller was?" he first inquired, as a student quickly responded, "The Nazi guy."

"He's like a terrorist," the student added.

The teacher replied incredulously, "Helen Keller is a Nazi terrorist, a male, is that what you're telling me right now? Are you thinking of Hitler?"

"Who's Hitler?" another student chimed in.

Before the teacher could pick his jaw up off the floor, a different Gen Zer shouted, "Helen Keller was the blind and deaf person who was fake -- she didn't exist but everyone believes she was deaf and blind."

When the teacher simply moved on and asked about Pearl Harbor, someone suggested it's a bridge.

And as for D-Day? That was obviously a rapper.

Check out his other video, above, where he stumps the kids with the painting of Mona Lisa and a photograph of Mahatma Ghandi.