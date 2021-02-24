The One Where TikTokers Discover The Most Obvious Thing About Jennifer Aniston on Friends

Everett

This just in: Chandler Bing is sarcastic! Once you see it you can't unsee it... wait. Maybe you knew that one. How about: Joey Tribbiani likes to say "How You Doin" (a lot!). Oh you knew that one too?

Okay then this one will blow your mind, we promise -- at least if you're among the Gen Z just discovering "Friends".

In a viral TikTok video, a user highlighted a "vocal tic" Jennifer Aniston used during her time playing Rachel Green on the NBC sitcom. As shown by the TikTok user, who goes by the name @cts.trphe, Aniston clears her throat before delivering many of her lines (shocker).

"What I'm about to say is going to ruin your life...especially if you're a big fan of the show 'Friends,'" the TikTok user began in the viral clip. "If you are a big fan, I'm begging you scroll away, because I'm gonna ruin your life."

"Jennifer Aniston has this sort of vocal tic that she does at the beginning of every single sentence that she starts on any [episode] that she's in," he continued. "It's very specific and very hard to unsee once you notice it."

The video then cut to a montage of over a dozen clips of Aniston clearing her throat before speaking.

However, several fans in the comments argued that Aniston's vocal habit had to do with her character and the show's writing, pointing out she intentionally cleared her throat before "awkward" moments (it's called acting kids).

"This is more to do with the writing of the show than her performance," a user wrote, highlighting how Aniston's co-star David Schwimmer "does the SAME thing."

"i thought it was just like acting? to indicate that the character is like uncomfy she only seems to do it in situations that are a little awkward," a person commented, while another added, "It’s not a 'tic' it's just because the situation is awkward so the character tries to break the silence, jen just does it as part of the character."

And this is not the first time new fans have "discovered" Rachel Green likes to clear her throat.

Back in 2019, a YouTuber shared a two-minute video showing Aniston clearing her throat "200 times."

Check it out in the video, below.