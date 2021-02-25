Mandy Moore Shares Baby's Name Inspiration, Incredibly Touching Blanket Husband Made

Getty

The "This Is Us" matriarch revealed on February 23 that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith had welcomed their first child.

Just as all of the characters on her hit NBC show "This Is Us" were dealing with their new babies, Mandy Moore was announcing via Instagram that she'd given birth to her first child, a son with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

They also revealed that the very punctual baby -- who arrived exactly on his due date -- was named August Harrison Goldsmith.

"We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined," she wrote, accompanying a sweet picture of her new bundle of joy.

On Wednesday, she shared another bundle of joy she received in the form of a very sweet, custom-made blanket with her son's name on it. Moore had actually received the blanket back in November, but says the couple knew they were going with August pretty early on.

It's not just a random choice, either, as it has multiple significant meanings for the couple. "It was last August when [Taylor] and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name," she shared.

In a bit of kismet, the name also features an unexpected tribute to both of Gus's parents, which Taylor incorporated into his blanket design. In the image, the "A" and "T" at either end of August's name are oversized and of a different color than the rest of his name.

But they're also of special significance for the new parents, with Moore sharing that the first letter was "made from extra material from my wedding dress," while the last was "from his wedding shirt."

"Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story," she said of the treasured gift. "I can’t wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day."

In the accompanying image, it looks like August is enjoying a sneak preview of the same blanket that will one day be his -- we see that tiny hand! -- a physical reminder of his parents love and their union.

It's like a scrapbook symbolizing everything it took for him to enter this world, but in a more practical and usable format.

Moore's ex, Wilmer Valderrama, was among her celebrity friends and supporters who shared their congratulations to the new mother.

"Yes!!! What an amazing gift, you two incredible souls will be inspiring parents," he wrote. "Enjoy every breath of this new chapter! This young man is destined to brighten the world up."

The couple also received celebrity congrats from Jenna Fischer, Ashley Benson, Mario Lopez, Michelle Monaghan, Rachel Bilson, Busy Philipps, Minka Kelly and many more. Even Moore's show chimed in, writing, "Congratulations Mom!"

Moore's onscreen daughter, Chrissy Metz, shared her support as well, commenting, "Oh my heavens! Welcome, Gus!" Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Moore's daughter-in-law, wrote, "There he is!!!"

"This Is Us" is back on hiatus, returning with new episodes in March. But while Moore has delivered her baby in the real world, eagle-eyed fans can still watch as directors and producers continue trying to hide her pregnancy on the show.

