Tucker Carlson Dragged by U.S. Military Officials for Mocking 'Feminine' Armed Forces

"You WISH your daughter was as AWESOME as MINE!" Lieutenant General Theodore D. Martin wrote. "So BACK OFF."

The Pentagon and other high ranking officials in the U.S. military fired back at Tucker Carlson after he mocked the armed forces for taking measures to be more inclusive.

"So we've got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits," Carlson said on his Fox News show after President Joe Biden announced the efforts on Tuesday. "Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It's a mockery of the U.S. military. While China's military becomes more masculine -- as it's assembled the world's largest navy -- our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine."

Tucker Carlson accuses Joe Biden of trying to feminize the military, argues China is ramping up it's military masculinity. pic.twitter.com/8lDKEPyws6 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 10, 2021 @NikkiMcR

"The bottom line is -- it's out of control and the Pentagon is going along with it. Again, this is a mockery of the U.S. military and its core mission -- which is winning wars."

In a interview on Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was in line with other senior members of the U.S. military who shared their "revulsion" to Tucker's rhetoric, per Business Insider.

He also said the military is still working on becoming "more inclusive, more respectful of everyone -- especially women."

"We pledge to do better, and we will," Kirby added. "What we absolutely won't do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military. Maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove. That's on them."

This is me, yesterday, conducting a re-enlistment for one of the tens of thousands of women who serve in our Army. Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldnt be more wrong. https://t.co/M1MHe5zHrf — Patrick Donahoe (@PatDonahoeArmy) March 11, 2021 @PatDonahoeArmy

Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on. @TuckerCarlson’s words are divisive, don’t reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world. https://t.co/WeqWk6IWDq — SMA Michael Grinston (@16thSMA) March 11, 2021 @16thSMA

The statement followed a number of high-ranking officials taking to social media to slam Tucker for his disparaging comments.

"Thousands of women serve honorably every day around the globe," tweeted General Paul Funk. "They are beacons of freedom and they prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication. We are fortunate they serve with us."

Lieutenant General Theodore D. Martin posted, "Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we're called to fight on. @TuckerCarlson's words are divisive, don't reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world."

Drama TV - my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/acix7CFLO9 — U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 11, 2021 @US_SpaceComCSEL

Contrary to what you may be hearing this 🇺🇸WOMAN & 1000's of 🇺🇸WOMEN like her are NOT "making a mockery of our military". You WISH your daughter was as AWESOME as MINE! so BACK OFF. #ARMY #Navy #USMC #USAF @16thSMA pic.twitter.com/h98tpKXPJn — LTG Ted Martin (@TradocDCG) March 10, 2021 @TradocDCG

"Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldn't be more wrong," said Major General Patrick Donahoe alongside a video of him "conducting a re-enlistment for one of the tens of thousands of women who serve in our Army."

Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, Scott H. Stalker, who has served the country for 28 years, shared a now-viral video, where he said Tucker's opinion "is based off of exactly zero days of service in the Armed Forces."

"Let me tell you where he's wrong," Stalker continued "Those decisions were made by medical professionals and commanders and our civilian leadership that allows women to have more time with their children, to recuperate, to get fit and ready, to take that time that is necessary that our medical professionals know that is needed, which actually makes us a more lethal, and ready, and fit force."

Mothers in uniform fight & win our nation’s wars. Fathers in uniform fight & win our nation’s wars. Soldier is not a gendered noun.



America’s army is made up of countless mothers and fathers. Being a parent (& being pregnant) does NOT negatively impact on our nation’s defense. — John B. Richardson IV (@_JBR_IV_) March 11, 2021 @_JBR_IV_

As a military officer, I am calling for the ban of Fox News being broadcasted in the workplace on all military bases and installations.



The values of Fox News are not aligned with those of the United States military, and undermine good order and discipline among the ranks. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) March 11, 2021 @travisakers

During one of the worst days in my life in Afghanistan the person next to me protecting me and probably saving my life wasn't Tucker Carlson. It was a 19 year old woman from California. — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) March 11, 2021 @jkass99

I’ve had 2 children while serving in the Army, deployed to 2 combat zones, advised commanders at home & in war, and graduated from the Naval War College. I can assure you, my presence does not make a mockery of the military.



If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror. pic.twitter.com/EhTPCb4J7g — Heather Tregle (@HeatherTregle) March 11, 2021 @HeatherTregle

Tucker Carlson dishonors the service & sacrifice of all women who have served in the Armed Forces. Many who paid the ultimate sacrifice. He’s never served anyone but himself, but would deny soldiers the means & equipment to be effective. #HereRightMatters — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) March 11, 2021 @AVindman