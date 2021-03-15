Bill Burr is Getting Dragged, Again, for Grammy Gags

Getty

"Hey how many feminists are going nuts: 'Why is the cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff?'"

If Bill Burr had a dollar for every time he got dragged online, well.... he probably does, actually.

This time it was for his Grammy Awards premiere ceremony on Sunday night, after he — self-admittedly — butchered the pronunciation of a winner's name and went on to make some non-PC jokes.

The comedian was drafted to present a host of the pre-show awards, and his trademark style of humor rubbed some on Twitter the wrong way.

Walking onto the stage after a somber rendition of Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata by Igor Levit, Burr set the tone by opening with: "Was I the only one that wanted to kill himself during that piano solo?"

"I bought a suit for this! I thought I was going to be on TV," he continued. "I'm such a moron. I'm losing so much money right now. Shout out to all the rock stars that I wanted to meet tonight who are watching at home instead."

By the second award, Best Regional Mexican Music Album, Burr was already struggling with the pronunciations.

"I can't say this name! Natalie what? Alright, uh... the Grammy goes to... Natalia Lafourcade," he attempted, giggling. "I will accept on behalf of her. If I butchered her name, I'm sorry. Natalie, you won. Natalia."

Predicting the ire on Twitter, Burr poked the bear further.

"Hey how many feminists are going nuts: 'Why is the cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff?'" he mocked.

And his prediction was accurate. All throughout the ceremony and even the following morning, his name was trending on Twitter, as viewers branded him toxic, misogynistic, unfunny, triggering and even racist.

Twitter

But as many were his attackers, so were his defenders: