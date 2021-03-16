Michelle Obama Reacts to Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Claims About Royal Family and Racism

Getty

"Race isn't a new construct in this world for people of color, and so it wasn't a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated."

In a sit-down with Jenna Bush Hager for NBC's "Today" on Tuesday, the former First Lady gave her thoughts on the many bombshell revelations that came from the Duchess of Sussex.

"Public service, it's a bright, sharp, hot spotlight and most people don't understand it, nor should they," Michelle began. "The thing that I always keep in mind is none of this is about us. In public service it's about the people that I serve. I always try to push the light back out and focus on the folks that we're actually here to serve."

When pressed with the claim that a royal family member expressed concerns about the darkness of her and Prince Harry's son's skin, Michelle said she wasn't shocked.

"I think the thing that I hope for, and the thing I think about, is that this, first and foremost, is a family. And I pray for forgiveness and healing for them, so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all."

Michelle also told Access Hollywood on Monday, "My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family, and I just pray that there is forgiveness, and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time."

"Because there's nothing more important than family."

Last week, Buckingham Palace issued a statement regarding the Oprah interview.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," read the statement. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."