Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Expecting His Second Set of Twins

Getty

He already has a pair with Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are expecting twin boys!

The expecting mom shared the exciting news is a series of Instagram posts on Sunday night.

"Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," she wrote. "I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose," the 30-year-old soon-to-be mama continued.

De La Rosa also shared stunning pictures of herself and Nick from their intimate maternity shoot, alongside a video which captured the two lovebirds embracing one another as the sun sets in a wooded area in the mountains of Los Angeles.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She concluded, "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU. You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both 👑♾👑."

"The Masked Singer" host just recently welcomed his fourth child in December 2020, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, whom he also shares a three-year-old son with named Golden.

Cannon also co-parents his nine-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick hasn't commented on the pregnancy news just yet. TooFab has reached out to his reps.