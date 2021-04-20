Scott Disick 'Hurt' Seeing Kourtney Kardashian Date Other Men

E!

While they both appear to be happily dating new people right now, Scott Disick definitely had a hard time seeing Kourtney Kardashian with some of her exes in the past.

In a preview clip from Thursday's new episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Disick opens up to his ex about how her dating life has affected him. The footage was clearly shot after the two broke up with Sofia Richie and Younes Bendjima and before they started dating Amelia Hamiln and Travis Barker.

First, Scott tells her he's annoyed when she "flirts" with the lifeguard at their Malibu pad. While she denies doing that, he admits that "seeing you around any guy bothers me."

"It's my insecurity, I feel like, I don't like seeing you with another guy or a guy," he explains. "It hurt me when you were with somebody else and waking up to like looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating. It was unhealthy and it made me upset and sad."

"Now I wake up with no real problems, I'm carefree in the sense that I don't have that, which used to take up a lot of space in my mind all day," he continues. "The big fear is, if you start dating again, it goes back to that, I have to feel a different way again and it's just hard. It sucks. "

He says that now that they're both single, they should figure out if they want to go forward living their lives together or separately.

"It's difficult," Scott says in a confessional. "Kourtney and I basically spend 90% of our lives together, travel together, do everything together, see each other every day and the only difference is at the end of the night we part ways and go sleep in separate houses."

"This whole limbo state isn't that cool anymore," he admits, "and I surely don't want us both to wake up at 50 years old and doing the same thing."