Joe Gorga Slams Sister and 'Sick Human Being' Teresa Giudice for Comments About Parents In Interview

Teresa says she's been seeing "signs from my parents all the time that I'm on the right track" after cutting Joe and Melissa from her life.

Joe Gorga is clapping back at his estranged sister, Teresa Giudice, following her recent comments involving their late parents.

While appearing on The Talk, Teresa dished on the ongoing rift between her and her brother Joe, and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

"I kept my mouth shut a lot to keep the peace while my parents were alive," Teresa began. "My parents are no longer here, and after what they did after my wedding -- tried to make my wedding all about them -- that was the last straw. That was the straw that broke the camel's back."

While at the reunion they agreed to go their separate ways after years of fighting. Now that she's cut them off, the longtime reality star says she feels she'd done the right thing, and she thinks her and Joe's late parents agree.

"This season, something else comes out that I was shocked to hear and that's it. My heart starts beating really fast because I get if a stranger goes against me, and that's fine, because you expect that from a stranger, but when a family member deliberately hurts you, that's on a whole other level," Teresa shared, teasing some drama to come in season 14, which aired its premiere Sunday.

She continued, "I get signs -- I don't know if anyone out here gets sign from people that have passed... I get signs from my parents all the time that I'm on the right track. Because your family members should not hurt you."

That sentiment did not sit well with Joe, who took to the comments of a RHONJ fan account to slam his sister, calling her "sick."

"Wow, she is a sick human being. Manipulation at the deflection of her disgusting behavior," Joe wrote. "Her parents from heaven are telling her she is on the right path to hurt their son. That's some sick s--t."

As for how the group co-exists on the same TV show with all this animosity, Teresa simply said they "don't speak."

"We're in the same room, but we just don't speak," she stated, before claiming Joe and Melissa "scatter" like "cockroaches" whenever she enters the room.

As the season plays out, and more family drama undoubtedly airs, it seems their supposed truce will give way causing continued fights between the already strained siblings.