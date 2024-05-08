Percy Hynes White Confirms 'Wednesday' Exit as Netflix Reveals Season 2 Cast

Getty / Netflix

The actor's departure comes after he was the subject of sexual misconduct allegations -- which he denied -- last year.

Percy Hynes White has confirmed speculation that he won't be returning for Season 2 of Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced production has begun on Season 2, revealing the list of cast members -- and White's name was noticeably absent. Following the news, the actor -- who starred as psychic artist Xavier Thorpe in the Jenna Ortega-led series -- took to Instagram to confirm his exit from the show.

"I had so much fun working on this show. I can't wait to watch season 2:) Much love," White wrote alongside a photo of the official Season 2 cast.

Instagram

This comes after White was accused of sexual misconduct last year. In June, the 22-year-old released a statement on his Instagram Stories at the time, denying the allegations against him.

White addressed what he called a "campaign of misinformation," in which he and his friends were accused of predatory behavior toward women, sparking the #CancelPercy hashtag. (The initial allegations, however, were later deleted.)

"Hey everyone. There's something I need to clarify. Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxed, and my friends have received death threats," White began in his statement.

"Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message," he then claimed.

Calling the rumors "false," he added, "I can't accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people's safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims."

He went on to comment on how "distressing" it was to know how "this misinformation has upset people," before thanking those who stood by him. White concluded, "Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

Sources previously told Deadline that White's contract had been extended for Season 2. However, now it appears it's unclear how Wednesday will handle White's character moving forward.

In addition to White, Deadline confirmed that Season 1 regular Naomi J. Ogawa, who was also not mentioned in the official cast list for the second season, is also not returning. While actor Jamie McShane -- who starred as Sheriff Donovan Galpin -- was not included in the list either, Deadline said he's set to return as a guest star.

According to Netflix, several returning cast members have been prompted to series regulars, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.

Steve Buscemi, Owen Painter, Billie Piper, Noah Taylor, and Evie Templeton are among the newcomers joining the cast as series regulars.

There are also several big names who will appear as guest stars for Wednesday Season 2, including Christopher Lloyd -- who played Uncle Fester in the '90s movies -- Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

"We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces," showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar said in a statement.

Along with announcing the cast changes and new additions, Netflix also shared an official cast photo, below, and dropped a fun announcement video, above.

Wednesday Season 2 is currently filming in Ireland. A release date has not been announced.