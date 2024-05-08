Reza Farahan Rips 'Horrendous' Jill Zarin, Calls Traitors 'Low-Rent' Compared to The GOAT (Exclusive)

Prime Video

The Shahs of Sunset alum doesn't mince words reflecting on short stint on The Traitors and living with Jill Zarin on their new competition show.

Tell us how you really feel!

Reza Farahan is no stranger to reality TV, having spent nine seasons on Bravo as one of the Shahs of Sunset -- but, in the past year, he's stepped outside his comfort zone to participate in two reality competition shows, The Traitors and The GOAT.

And let's just say he clearly enjoyed doing one more than the other.

"The Traitors gave me the interest in competition shows. And you know what? Everything happens for a reason. That show was definitely not for me," he told TooFab ahead of The GOAT premiere.

"It wasn't fun. It was dark and murderous. And it had like a low-rent vibe about it. The way the talent was treated -- because we were with regular people who'd never been on TV before -- and they're treating us the same as those people," he continued, airing his grievances. "And I'm like, 'Bitch, I'm like nine seasons, Shahs of Sunset. You got people off the street over here.'"

Reza was the first eliminated from the Peacock series, so there was definitely a hope for redemption stepping into this new series, which pits him against a number of reality stars from shows including The Bachelor, Big Brother, Survivor and Real Housewives to find out which of them is the "Greatest of All Time."

According to Farahan, the production value on The GOAT was comparable to a "Hollywood blockbuster" ... despite having to sleep on twin beds. Saying he had "the time of my life" on the Prime Video series, he likened the experience to being "at an adult sleepaway camp in a mega-mansion."

Of course, it wouldn't be a reality show without some drama and Reza made it pretty clear who he didn't enjoy sharing said mansion with.

"She was horrendous," he said of RHONY alum Jill Zarin. "And she acted exactly like she acted when she was on Below Deck. The way she treated production and the people that were there to create a great show was unbearable for me."

"The funny thing is, she knew me from before, and I watched all the episodes, and literally, she was the go-to person for disparaging remarks about Reza," he added. "So, I was like, okay, cool, like now I know where I stand with you, we're good."

This actually isn't the first time Reza has had with beef with Jill, who -- according to Reza -- "tweeted that Bravo's gone downhill because I was at a gay bar sniffing some guy's armpit" back when Shahs was still on the air, but after Zarin was fired from RHONY. He claimed she wrote him an apology at the time, along with some cookies, and he gave her "a second chance."

Now, he says, "Honestly, I shouldn't have."

Zarin drama aside, Farahan had a great time with his other housemates -- despite "dreading" the idea of living with so many different personalities while filming.

"That part was the best part. Cutting up at night in our room, laughing until my stomach hurt," he said, "falling in love with Teck, falling in love with Joe, Jason, Justin, Wendell, the people that were in my close proximity in my room, I didn't want to leave. That part of it was the best."

The first episode of The GOAT can be watched above. The show's first three episodes will also debut May 9 on Prime Video worldwide and Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria.