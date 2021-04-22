John Travolta Recalls 'Magical Moment' Dancing with Princess Diana at 1985 White House Dinner

Getty

"And there we were, dancing together like in a fairytale."

John Travolta is taking a look back at a "magical moment" in his life.

In an interview with Esquire Spain, the actor fondly recalled his experience dancing with Princess Diana at the 1985 White House dinner.

"I didn't expect to be asked to dance with her," began Travolta, 67. "I had the great privilege and honor to do so. And I thought: 'There must be a reason to do this and I better give it my all.'"

"This meant guiding the dance well and seeking to have fun," he continued. "That was the easy part, but introducing myself to Diana in the proper way, conveying assurance, and asking her to be my dance partner was a complicated mission."

The "Grease" star said at midnight he approached Diana and asked her to dance. However, Travolta said Diana appeared "somewhat sad."

"The whole stage is like a dream. I go up to her, touch her on the shoulder, ask her to dance," Travolta recalled. "She turns around and when she sees me she displays that captivating smile, somewhat sad, and accepts my invitation. And there we were, dancing together like in a fairytale."

The "Pulp Fiction" actor continued to reflect more on the memory.

"Who could imagine that something like this is going to happen to you one day?" Travolta said. "I was smart enough to register it in my memory as a very special, magical moment."

The 1985 White House state dinner -- which took place in November 1985 -- was hosted by then-President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy. Princess Diana was only a few years into her marriage to Prince Charles at the time and had given birth to their second son, Prince Harry, a little over a year prior in September 1984.

The Princess of Wales and Prince Charles divorced in 1996 after fifteen years of marriage. Princess Diana died tragically in a car crash in Paris in 1997. She was 36.

Travolta, meanwhile, married actress Kelly Preston in 1991. Preston died at the age of 57 last July after her battle with breast cancer.