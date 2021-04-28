Corpse Husband Says His Latest Stream 'Might Be One of the Last For a While'

Instagram

Corpse Husband has been hinting at a departure from his YouTube account for quite some time, but now things just got real as he confessed he's slowing down the amount of videos he puts out for several reasons.

During Corpse's most recent stream which occurred on April 16 -- towards the end of the video he discusses his plans moving forward saying, "I don't know if I'm going to have many videos or streams soon. This might be one of the last ones for a while. I like to do new things a lot -- I work on big projects and stuff rather than like a daily consistent thing."

"Making that jump is really hard because platforms like YouTube and social media value consistency," Corpse noted. "I can't post on Instagram everyday. I can't post on TikTok everyday. I can't post a video everyday. Those things aren't available to me."

After much consideration, the 23-year-old Twitch streamer feels this is the best possible case scenario for the direction in which he see's his career going.

"There's a lot to think about with the whole faceless, anonymous stuff," he reluctantly added before disclosing he "can't leave [his] house [and] can't go to any kind of event" due to his newfound stardom.

Corpse concluded, "I'm just letting you guys into what I'm thinking about lately because I feel like I've always been pretty open. I always want to have that openness with you guys."

In fact, Corpse has been extremely candid in recent months, opening up about dealing with various chronic illnesses, which include fibromyalgia, thoracic outlet syndrome, and GERD.

The popular streamer who's real identity remains hidden, boasts over 7.47 million YouTube subscribers, which adds to his "real anxiety and fear of the public."

"A lot of people think it's a business thing or a gimmick, but I just deeply f------ hate my face. Peoples' expectations at this point are ridiculous and unachievable," the "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE" singer said when talking about his decision to remain anonymous.

Addressing the public's "relentless expectations" Corpse said, "Imagine like the worst physical shape you've ever been in, in your life, and also having millions of people expecting you to look the best you've ever looked in your life, and you can't even be like, 'Oh, I'll work towards that.' You just literally can't."