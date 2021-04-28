Laz Alonso Is 'Not Looking Forward' to Filming Herogasm Episode of The Boys (Exclusive)

Prime Video

"From day one, everyone dared me to make this episode," showrunner Eric Kripke previous revealed, adding, "CHALLENGE MET MOTHERF---ERS."

While "The Boys" has had its fair share of out-there moments -- Love Sausage's giant member and Homelander seducing his own clone come to mind -- those are only an appetizer for what awaits viewers in Season 3.

With production underway, showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed the show will tackle the "Herogasm" crossover miniseries for at least one episode of the upcoming season. What is "Herogasm?" you ask. Well, it's the comic's version of a Justice League or Avengers-style team-up, only instead of coming together to take on a super villain, they go off the grid for a crazy, debaucherous orgy-filled weekend instead.

When TooFab caught up with star Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), we just had to ask about the episode. After shaking his head at the thought of it, he said, "Ah, man, I'm not looking forward to that episode!"

"I'm not looking forward to that episode, I'll leave it at that," he said, adding, "I'm excited for you to see it, but I know filming it is gonna be a long episode."

Writer Jessica Chau added, "Was an honor to write this ep and work with @therealKripke and the other amazing #TheBoys writers to craft this glorious madness!"

While Homelander (Antony Starr) and Patriot Boy (newcomer Jensen Ackles) also get it on in the comics, Kripke said that won't be happening on the show. His reaction to reading the script, however, proves viewers still have some truly wild stuff coming their way.

Even Starr expressed concern for what he may end up filming.