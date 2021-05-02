These Stars All Admit They're Guilty of Sliding Into DMs

Getty

Sometimes sliding into DMs works out a lot better than you'd think...and if you're really lucky you just might get a response from your fav celeb! It turns out that ordinary Instagram users aren’t the only ones sending flirty one-liners through direct messages — celebrities do it too!

Not only are stars shooting their shot through DMs but it also tends to be pretty successful. Both Nick and Joe Jonas first chatted with their future wives through DM while Mandy Moore caught the attention of her now-husband when she tagged him in an Instagram Story. And while it seems like it works out frequently for these famous faces, there's also a few apparent misses, like when Lizzo accidentally slid into Chris Evans' DMs after a few drinks.

Find out which celebs aren't shy about sliding into DMs...

1. Lizzo

Lizzo isn’t shy about her DM activity and recently revealed that she may have accidentally slid into Chris Evans' DMs after a few drinks. On TikTok, she showed off that she had sent him a few emojis and when the video went viral, Chris wrote back. While the interaction may not have sparked a relationship, it definitely does seem like it formed a new friendship!

“No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I’ve done worse on this app,” Chris joked in his response.

2. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan says he’s definitely slid into DMs on Instagram while looking for love but he’s also used it to meet up with fans. In fact, one fan DMed him while he was filming near her college campus to ask for a photo and Michael hit her back so that they could meet up.

"Yes, I have. I have, I have, I have, I have. I'm human... Not often, but yes, I have," Michael said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" about DM sliding.

3. Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas admits to having made the first move with his wife Sophie Turner by sliding into her DMs. After friends suggested they meet, Joe finally decided to send her a message.

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue," Sophie told Harper’s Bazaar UK.

4. Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore met her now-husband Taylor Goldsmith through Instagram when she posted a photo of his band Dawes’ record. When Taylor saw her post, he found a way to get in touch and the rest was history.

“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram. Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!” Mandy told People.

5. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa says she’s definitely slid into DMs before and it’s how she connected with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid. After initially meeting at a barbecue, she followed up with him through Instagram.

“Yes [I’ve slid into DMs]...I have a confession to make. Mine was my boyfriend, so my current boyfriend’s DMs. I definitely did that...We actually met at a barbecue. But then it carried on to DMs," Dua said on “Watch What Happens Live.”

6. Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse admits that he’s slid into DMs before, particularly that of his longtime love Barbara Palvin. After meeting at a party, Dylan says that Barbara followed him on Instagram and he decided to continue the conversation. And while it took her a while to get back to him, it all worked out in the end.

“She followed me, so I was like, ‘I guess I’ll give her something.’ And I slid into her DMs. I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number,” Dylan said in an interview with W Magazine.

7. Nick Jonas

After Nick Jonas saw Priyanka Chopra in “Quantico,” he knew he had to get in touch with her. With some encouragement from a mutual friend, Nick sent her a DM with the message, "I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet."

"She responded day-of with a message that said, 'My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me,'" Nick told Vogue.

8. Antoni Porowski

When "Queer Eye" food and wine expert Antoni Porowski was dating "Flipping Out" star Trace Lehnhoff, he revealed that they met through social media.

"We met on Instagram. It's, like, the 2019 way," he said on “Watch What Happens Live.”

9. Wells Adams

“Bachelor In Paradise” star Wells Adams connected with his now-fiancée Sarah Hyland when he slid into her DMs on Twitter! The duo had been following each other on the platform and sent a few public messages back and forth before Wells sent her a message asking her out to get tacos.

"He slid into my DMs...I was following him, we had tweeted each other, and I thought he was funny and he was a fan of [‘Modern Family’]...So I just thought, I saw him as the bartender [on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’], and I was like, 'That's really cute,' and I was single, obviously, and I was like, this is really awesome,” Sarah said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

10. Travis Mills

Travis Mills has slid into DMs before but when it came to his ex-girlfriend Madelaine Petsch, he did the sliding on Facebook! The duo had originally crossed paths when they both auditioned for “Riverdale” and although only Madelaine got the role, Travis had to send her a congratulatory message.

“He messaged me on Facebook in January of season one and congratulated me on the show. He had auditioned for Jughead. I think we just randomly had mutual friends, so we added each other. We kept in touch very rarely, not even that much, from January to February, and then the day I got back from season one in February I was bored in L.A., believe it or not. I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I got my hair cut and he texted me like, ‘Let's go to a movie!’ We hung out and spent every single day together,” Madelaine told Cosmopolitan.

11. Amber Riley

Amber Riley decided to make the first move with her now-fiancé Desean Black by sliding into his DMs with a simple message. In a screenshot she shared on Instagram, Amber revealed that she wrote, “Hi Desean, how are you” with a cute emoji. She quickly got a response and things clearly worked out for the couple!

“I literally was just scrolling and it was a wine night for sure. When I saw his picture, I was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s such a handsome man.’ I believe I followed him that night, and I remember scrolling through my Instagram, I saw his picture, and I was like, ‘Who is this guy? I don’t remember following him.’ He was on my timeline and I was like, ‘Hmmm, I’m gonna say hi,’ and I did...A lot of women say, ‘I don’t want to be thirsty going into a guy’s DMs,’ but I wasn’t thirsty and I wasn’t chasing him. I just made myself seen and I made sure that he saw me and it went on from there,” Amber told XO Necole.

12. Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin says he’s slid into DMs before and it’s how he met his husband Jwan Yosef. While most people make a move after seeing an attractive photo, Ricky says he was first intrigued by Jwan’s art.

“I’m scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art and I’m like, ‘Whoa, how cool! Who’s this?' Then I start checking and all of a sudden I’m like, ‘Ooh, ooh.' And then I wrote to him. Then we were talking for like six months without me hearing his voice. We talked about art – nothing sexy…I swear, nothing sexy. It was all about art and life in general. He used to live in London, I went to London and I met him,” Ricky told Andy Cohen.