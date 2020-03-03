Sophie Turner may be married to a Jonas Brother now, but she wasn't always a fan of her now-husband Joe's boy band.

While speaking with Elle for their latest cover story, the 24-year-old British actress recalled her first impression of the singer, 30, admitting that she and her friends "hated" the Jonas Brothers growing up.

"My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans," Sophie explained. "There was this band in the UK called Busted. They had a hit called 'Year 3000.' It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers' fault. So we hated them."

The "Game of Thrones" alum said back in 2016 she was working on a film when a producer, who used to be next-door neighbors to the JoBros, suggested she meet Joe and that they would "really get along." Sophie then later encountered Joe's agent in a meeting. "I went to a meeting, and Joe's agent was in the room," she recalled. "And he was like, 'You remind me of one of my clients. I bet you two would really hit it off.'"

The two wouldn't go on their first date until later in the year after Joe, who was touring in the UK at the time, slid into Sophie's DMs and asked her if she wanted to meet up. However, Sophie admitted she didn't have high expectations.

"I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought, 'He's gonna be such a dick," she told Elle. "I brought all my guy friends to come with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I still worried that he could be a catfish -- or I don't know what. I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe."

While their first date was at what she described as a "local shitty bar," the couple became "inseparable" after their first date.

"He didn't bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us," Sophie recalled. "I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours."

"And I was, like, not bored. It wasn't contrived," she added. "It wasn't small talk -- it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him."

Sophie and Joe announced their engagement in October 2017 and went on to have not one, but two wedding ceremonies. The pair first married in May 2019 in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards. Almost two months later, Sophie and Joe tied the knot again a formal ceremony in France.

"With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that," Sophie said of Joe to Elle. "He's so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I'm really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me."

To read more from Sophie's interview -- including her thoughts on being a "J Sister" to Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, marriage, and the ending of "Game of Thrones" -- click here.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty