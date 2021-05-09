Courteney Cox Beams Motherly Pride as She Accompanies Daughter on Taylor Swift Cover

Instagram

The "Friends" star celebrated Mother's Day by sharing a video of 16-year-old Coco Arquette tackling Swift's "Cardigan" -- with Courteney accompanying on piano.

Courteney Cox could not stop smiling as she accompanied her daughter in her latest musical performance shared to Instagram on Saturday.

The "Friends" star was clearly getting her Mother's Day celebration in early as she just couldn't hold it in any longer. Seriously, as beautiful as 16-year-old Coco Arquette sounded with her take on Taylor Swift's "Cardigan," we couldn't take our eyes off of Courteney.

As our eyes were on Courteney, the actress only had eyes for her beautiful daughter's beautiful performance. It was such a beautiful moment to share, with Courteney absolutely glowing with joy and pride as she watched her daughter doing something she clearly loves -- and has some natural-born talent in.

"Happy Early Mother's Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers," Courteney captioned her post.

Many of Courteney's celebrity friends jumped into the comments to express their support for her talented daughter, but just as many seemed as captured and enamored by Courteney's visible love as we were.

"Ahhhh- mazing!!," wrote Reese Witherspoon, while Tan France told proud mama, "She sings so beautifully." Natasha Bedingfield had to comment twice, once to say, "Love you coco."

But then she had to chime in again to add, "I love how your [sic] looking at her - So much love in that look." Lena Headey echoed Natasha's thoughts, writing, "This is beautiful ... that look of LOVE"

This isn't the first time that Courteney has shared her daughter's burgeoning talent on her social media page, either. The proud mother has shared Coco's performances of "Burn" from "Hamilton," as well as Fleetwood Mac's "Silver Springs" and even Demi Lovato's heartbreaking "Anyone."