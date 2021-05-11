Sean Hannity Brands Jimmy Kimmel an 'Ignorant A--hole' in Caitlyn Jenner Row, Reminds Him of Blackface Sketch

Fox News/YouTube

I know you are... but what am I?

Caitlyn Jenner is not the ignorant a--hole; Jimmy Kimmel is, according to Sean Hannity.

The Fox host swung a stinging riposte at his ABC rival on Monday night in response to criticism over his recent interview with the KUWTK star.

The drama kicked off on Wednesday night when Hannity was interviewing the gubernatorial hopeful, and she made what was to become a much-derided comment about California's homelessness problem, lamenting how many rough sleepers her hanger neighbor had to step over just to get to their private airplane.

The following night, Kimmel joined the many mocking her: "Last night, she sat down for what they called a 'town hall' with Sean Hannity. There was no town, and there was no hall."

"But there was Sean Hannity, pretending to be interested in Caitlyn's take on a variety of subjects..." he said, before playing the cringe-worthy clip:

"Ah, homeless people: can't walk around them, can't fly over them," Jimmy laughed afterwards.

"Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole?" he asked. "Or does calling that trans person an ignorant a-hole — even though she happens to be a trans person — show that we don't discriminate against ignorant a-holes, no matter their gender orientation? It's a tough one. I don't know, I guess we'll let the Internet decide tomorrow."

His comments did not sit well with Hannity.

"Low-rated late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is spewing more hatred and more rage," he fired back on his Monday show. "Uh Jimmy, what is with all the anger and all the cheap shots? Yeah if you haven't noticed, homeless people all over your state."

"By the way, don't you have anything better to do? Maybe actually trying to be funny, or boost your dismal ratings? Because we're absolutely crushing you by like 70 percent in total viewers, Jimmy."

"Jimmy, here's my advice: Don't talk about my show any more."

"But since you did, let's remind people, take a trip down memory lane. You wanna talk about ignorant a--holes? This is you, dressed as Karl Malone," he barbed, looping a 2002 clip of Kimmel donning blackface to play the NBA star in a skit.

"And check this out: this is you, an ignorant a--hole, when you had a cucumber in your pants during 'The Man Show'," he fired, followed by another badly aging clip of a skit in which women were asked to guess what was stuffed into his crotch.

"Maybe your bosses at Disney can talk you out of your bad behavior," Hannity concluded. "You talk about my show, I hit you back 50 times harder. Ball's in your court."