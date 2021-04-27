Twitter Already Cracking Up After Randy Quaid Says He's 'Seriously Considering' CA Governor Run

With Caitlyn Jenner having already thrown her hat in the ring, the potential recall election in California was already ramping up to be pretty interesting -- but this takes it next level.

Californians are already having to deal with the fact that the possible recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom has cleared enough signatures to appear on the ballot, and that former Olympic gold medalist and reality star Caitlyn Jenner has thrown her hat in the ring as a possible opponent, now this?!

On Tuesday, actor Randy Quaid's name began trending on Twitter after he posted that he is "seriously considering running for governor." He had previously thrown his support behind Jenner's announcement, tweeting, "Go! @Caitlyn_Jenner."

"The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state," he wrote.

I’m seriously considering running for governor. The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state. #RandyQuaid4CAGOV — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) April 27, 2021 @RandyRRQuaid

Quaid's real-life has become more of a soap opera in recent years, so it's possible he's talking about some of his own legal complications. As TheWrap reported, he may not even be eligible to run, as he's technically a fugitive in the state.

The "Christmas Vacation" actor and his wife Evi are still wanted in Santa Barbara for a squatting incident from 2010 where they were found living in the guesthouse of a home they no longer owned. This after a 2009 arrest for using an invalid credit card at a hotel in the same city.

From there, the couple fled to Canada, where Evi was granted citizenship. Quaid was not, and wound up arrested in Vermont back in 2015, with California then attempting to extradite him back to the state. Once a prolific actor, Quaid has only appeared in one film since (2018's "All You Can Eat"), per IMDb

A staunch Trump supporter, it's likely that Quaid would run -- if eligible -- as a Republican, setting up a showdown with Jenner before either would move on to face (likely) Newsom. If for nothing else, the thought of a Jenner-Quaid debate already has Twitter excited.

Both are known for spouting off controversial statements that aren't always as informed or based in fact as they ought to be. While their presence could be considered little more than a distraction, it's easy to forget that a similar recall situation back in 2003 resulted in Arnold Schwarzenegger becoming the surprise winner and California's "governator."

Even though it may never come to fruition, just the idea of a Quaid candidacy was enough to get his name trending as the Twittersphere went to work cracking jokes and generally having more fun imagining it than the reality might turn out to be.

Not everyone was ready to laugh it off, though, with Patton Oswalt warning that we should all "maybe learn something from 2016," referring to no one taking Trump's presidential bid seriously. And while a few agreed with him, most just went for the laugh.

Could we NOT treat the “Randy Quaid running for CA governor” like a goofy joke? Maybe learn something from 2016? I dunno. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 27, 2021 @pattonoswalt

Me getting ready for the Randy Quaid - Caitlyn Jenner debate pic.twitter.com/135uDhQCyK — Linda K (@k_linkov08) April 27, 2021 @k_linkov08

Please let Randy Quaid pick Mike Lindell as his campaign manager. — PoppaBear (@APoppaBear) April 28, 2021 @APoppaBear

All of us, after finding out that Randy Quaid is 'seriously considering' running for California Governor. pic.twitter.com/VFDNO0rbyS — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) April 27, 2021 @JakeLobin

Someone tell Randy Quaid that Bill Pullman isn't the president and this isn't a sequel. — bluebear🇺🇸 (@bluebeargal) April 28, 2021 @bluebeargal

So, if Randy Quaid runs for Governor of California, does that mean he'll be debating Caitlyn Jenner in a primary? Where's my popcorn?🍿🍿🍿 — Amy Lynn ✡️🐝 (@AmyAThatcher) April 27, 2021 @AmyAThatcher

Wait, I only had one glass of wine but am I reading this correctly? Randy Quaid is running for the Governor for California against Caitlyn Jenner & Gavin Newsom? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 28, 2021 @davidmweissman

The absurdity of California’s attempted recall of Newsom just got upped by Randy Quaid saying he would challenge Caitlyn Jenner. The Republicans are not sending their best. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) April 27, 2021 @B52Malmet

Randy Quaid thinking about how he can make the California Governor’s race even more bizarre ... pic.twitter.com/IC39aCOJoO — teatime75 (@teatime75) April 27, 2021 @teatime75

Randy Quaid vs. Caitlyn Jenner for Governor of CA.



Hell since this is a circus let's just throw this guy in the race too.

😆🤣😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/J0CnH9xf1d — 💞🕊Heyoka 🕊💞 (@HeyokaEmpath01) April 27, 2021 @HeyokaEmpath01

Breaking: Randy Quaid is running for Governor of California!



I didn't have a picture of him handy but this is close enough pic.twitter.com/kxVWrnD5gP — Saint Brian The Godless (@AWorldOutOfMind) April 28, 2021 @AWorldOutOfMind

Randy Quaid and Caitlyn Jenner, that sounds like terrible reality TV. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) April 27, 2021 @MayoIsSpicyy

Dear California,



Caitlyn Jenner and Randy Quaid are each considering a run for governor.



I'm forced to ask if you're ok?



Thank you for coming to my Tracy Talk. — Just Tracy (@just_tracytracy) April 27, 2021 @just_tracytracy

Randy Quaid got banned from Canada and wants to govern my state?...... pic.twitter.com/LQKK6ukGWf — Brian Roth (@BrianRothLives) April 27, 2021 @BrianRothLives

The Californian governor thing? Last I heard Randy Quaid wants to run. pic.twitter.com/QDkU9GOgNL — 🏳️‍⚧️Dawn-FullyVaxxedBitch-Davenport✊🏾☕️ (@FemaleTrouble74) April 28, 2021 @FemaleTrouble74

California residents seeing the Governor race could be Randy Quaid vs. Caitlyn Jenner rn like:

pic.twitter.com/pgrEURhE8K — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 27, 2021 @DArmstrong44

What?????? Caitlin Jenner and Randy Quaid both running for CA Governor? We really are living in the darkest timeline.#RandyQuaid pic.twitter.com/crSu9oMP8c — Nina Thomason (@im_bluuu) April 28, 2021 @im_bluuu