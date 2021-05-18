Tallulah Willis 'Punished' Herself For Not Looking Like Demi Moore, 'Resented' Resembling Bruce Willis

Instagram/Getty

The youngest of Demi and Bruce's three daughters got candid about body dysmorphic disorder.

Tallulah Willis opened up about her struggle with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD).

In a candid Instagram post on Sunday, the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis revealed she has come a long way after dealing with insecurities about her physical appearance for most of her life.

"Took me way too long to realize that: A. Aging happens without your control, time passes and your face can change 🤷🏻‍♂️," the 27-year-old fashion deisgner began. "B. I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was BW twin since birth - I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability - FALSE!"

"I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with anyhair do! (As are you)" she continued. "C. You need to soothe the wound within your soul before trying to 'fix' the outsides."

In the comment section, Demi lent her support, posting, "Beautifully realized/Beautifully expressed/Beautiful to witness."

The message -- written alongside photos of Tallulah and Demi -- also contained a list of ways Tallulah copes when she is in a "BDD SPIRAL," such as avoiding mirrors, taking breaks from social media, leaning on a friend for support, and writing one's feelings.

"Do not feel ashamed, this is not a 'stupid, vain issue' this is a genuine psychological pain and I see you so clearly and witness the validity in your struggle," she added.

The post comes about a month after Tallulah was open about her mental health challenges in another Instagram post.

"Slipped up on some deeply wounding negative self talk, ancient narratives resurfaced and the noggin goblin I thought I had banished for at least a few more months had resumed his banshee like screeches," she wrote. "You can't turn down the volume, and suddenly you lose the grip on your toolkit of recovery and in no time at all you are a soupy mess of insecurity and micro-obsession."