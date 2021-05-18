Teacher Caught on Video Berating Maskless 'Dummy' Student

TikTok

"I don't care if you're vaccinated, you little dink," the teacher shouted.

A Wisconsin high school teacher was caught on video allegedly berating a student for refusing to wear a mask in class.

Poynette High School confirmed that a teacher has since been put on administrative leave, although the school district did not confirm the actions in the viral clip -- including the teacher calling the student "jerk" and "dummy" -- were related to the leave, according to Portage Daily Register.

"The School District of Poynette is aware of an incident that occurred today, May 11th, 2021, involving a teacher and student at the Poynette High School," District Administrator Matt Shappell shared on Facebook.

"The District is initiating an investigation and the teacher involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The District contacted the parents and we are taking steps to provide the appropriate support for the student involved."

In the viral clip posted to TikTok, the teacher can be seen standing over the student, who claims to be vaccinated, as she unleashes a barrage of insults.

"Fine, I don't care if you're vaccinated you little dink," the teacher begins. "I don't want to get sick and die. There's other people you can infect, just because you're vaccinated. You know what? You’re not a special person around here."

“You should hear about how everybody talks about you around here," she continues. "You're a jerk!"

The student chimes in, "I don't care how people talk about me."

"You're a jerk," the teacher reiterates. "And you need to have respect for other people in your life. You're not a big man on campus, quit walking around here like you have a stick up your butt.”

After the student explains that he walks a certain way to keep his shoes from "creasing," the teacher replies, "It's not literal, you dummy."

A second video picks up with the teacher telling the student that people don't "like" him.

"In a few years, I know exactly where you'll be because people with your attitude don't get very far," she continues. "You treat people like crap, and people who treat people like crap don't get very far."

She continues to tell the student he is "one of the most disrespectful kids" she has come across during her 27-year tenure at the high school.

"Prove me wrong," she concludes. "Be nice once. Just be nice to somebody once."