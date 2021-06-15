Willow Smith Interviews 'Longtime Friend' Paris Jackson In Red Table Talk Preview (Exclusive Video)

Facebook Watch

"I'm an open book," says Paris as Willow asks some probing questions.

On this week's "Red Table Talk," host Willow Smith is taking over -- and bringing "longtime friend" Paris Jackson to the "red couch" for a one-on-one chat all on her own.

In this preview for tomorrow's episode, debuting exclusively on TooFab, Willow goes there with some deep questions.

"Do you feel like there's anybody you can trust completely?" she asks. "How did you keep going after losing you dad?" she's seen wondering in another clip.

Smith also asks how Paris' "journey" with her mother, Debbie Rowe, has been since Rowe really came into her life as a teenager.

We don't get to hear much from Paris herself in the clip, though she does open up about experiencing the "deepest heartbreak" of her life. "I'm an open book," Jackson also says at the end of the clip.

According to NBC News, the 23-year-old also told Smith she has PTSD from all the paparazzi attention surrounding her father, Michael Jackson, when she was growing up.

"I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included," Jackson revealed. "I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic. I think it's standard PTSD."