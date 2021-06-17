Kris Jenner Spills on Caitlyn Split During KUWTK Reunion, Whether She Has 'Fond Memories'

E!/Getty

"Do you think you would have split up from your ex if not for the transition?"

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" two-part reunion kicked off Thursday night on E! and host Andy Cohen did not disappoint.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were joined by Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner for the special, with Andy grilling the family on topics including Kim's divorce from Kanye West, her marriage to Kris Humphries and sex tape, Kylie's love life, Kris' split from Caitlyn Jenner and Kourtney's decision to hide her relationships from the show. And this was just for Part 1 -- Part 2 will air on Sunday.

The first hour ended on a cliffhanger as Andy started asking Kris about her relationships with both Corey Gamble and ex Caitlyn. Kris and Cait were married for 23 years, having two children before they split and Caitlyn transitioned.

"Do you have fond memories of your time on the show with your ex?" Andy asked Kris.

"I do, I think we had a lot of really great years," said Jenner. "I think everything is meant to be and what is meant to be out of that relationship was Kendall and Kylie. Without that, I wouldn't have 1/6th and 1/6th of my heart sitting here. That I'm so grateful for and feel like it was such a blessing."

Then Cohen asked the question that's been getting a lot of play in the promos: "Do you think you would have split up from your ex if not for the transition?"

"That's an interesting question," Jenner replied, taking a beat before saying, "I think so." Kris also, once again, said she had no prior knowledge of Caitlyn's plans to transition, a point of contention between the exes.

The episode ended with Andy asking, "Have you forgiven Caitlyn for how she treated you after the divorce?" We'll have to wait for next week for that answer.

Kris also explained what she sees in boyfriend of 7 years, Corey Gamble.

"The chemistry, the dynamic between the two of us," she said. "He's just a really great guy who brings a lot of joy into my life, loves my kids, it just works. We know a lot of the same people. I just feel like it was meant to be."

Khloe also talked about why the rest of the family were hesitant to accept him at first, saying Kris had just gotten out of a 24-year marriage and "what happened between Cait and my mom was really surprising."

"I wanted to make sure my mom healed from that. My mom went from my dad, to Cait and then... I wanted to make sure she didn't get hurt again," she added. "So Kim and I definitely interrogated the hell out of him. We love Corey now."