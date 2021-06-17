Kim Kardashian Explains Kanye West Split, Relationship with Him Now on KUWTK Reunion

E!/Getty

Andy Cohen asked Kim what went wrong, whether she'd date a non-celebrity in the future and those Van Jones and Maluma rumors.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" two-part reunion kicked off Thursday night on E! and host Andy Cohen did not disappoint.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were joined by Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner for the special, with Andy grilling the family on topics including Kim's divorce from Kanye West, her marriage to Kris Humphries and sex tape, Kylie's love life, Kris' split from Caitlyn Jenner and Kourtney's decision to hide her relationships from the show. And this was just for Part 1 -- Part 2 will air on Sunday.

After Kim opened up about ending things with Humphries, Cohen asked when she started to fall for West.

"I would say 6 months after my divorce, I called Kanye and was like, 'You're not even gonna call me to say I told you so?' Then we met up six months later and from that first night, I knew it was over," said Kim. "My marriage with Kanye and my kids was, is so real and lots of love and that to me was like my first real marriage."

As this special was filmed after the divorce filing, Cohen then asked why the marriage ultimately didn't work.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part," Kardashian answered. "I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn't give it my all or not really try. We have four kids, there's nothing parents would want more than to see -- or even kids want more than to see their parents together. I grew up and lived that myself."

She said the two have "an amazing coparenting relationship" now, adding that she respects him "so much" and doesn't think their friendship will ever go away. "I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan," she continued, "he's the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family."

Now that she's living the single life again, Cohen wondered whether she'd ever consider dating someone who wasn't famous. "Yeah, absolutely," she said. "What I was looking for and who I was years ago is completely different who I am today. I value privacy and I just want something that's really real."

She was also asked about rumors connecting her to both Van Jones and Maluma, after she was photographed with both of them following the Kanye split. She swore things were completely platonic with both of them.

"Van texted me like, 'This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I am so grateful,'" she joked, before saying she wasn't dating Maluma either. "Such a nice guy," she added, "So nice."