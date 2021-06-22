Sesame Street Highlights Gay Dads In 'Family Day' Episode During Pride Month

Facebook

"Sesame Street" featured a gay couple who share a child together in one of it's latest episodes.

Streaming now on HBO Max, "Family Day" celebrates diversity by introducing Nina's brother Dave and his husband Frank, alongside their daughter Mia. Big Bird, Elmo and the rest of the characters are then treated to a lesson about love and acceptance.

"There's all kinds of different families, but what makes us a family is that we love each other," announces Frank, as Elmo chimes in, "That's true!"

As both an actor and director on the beloved children's program now in its 51st season, Alan Muraoka took to his Facebook on Thursday to detail the significance of the famed street's newest residents.

"Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion. So I'm so excited to introduce Nina's Brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street," Muraoka wrote. "I am so honored and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode. Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!"

Meanwhile, Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, wrote on Twitter that the special episode sends the "simple and important message" of families coming in "all forms."

"Frank and Dave, as Mia's dads, are the latest characters in an undeniable trend of inclusion across kids & family programming, one that allows millions of proud LGBTQ parents, and our children, to finally get to see families like ours reflected on TV."