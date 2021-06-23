Lifetime's New Harry & Meghan Trailer Brings the Laughter (But It's Not A Comedy)

Lifetime

"Bahahahahahahhahahahahhahahah - breathe - bahahahahhahahahaha."

Having audiences cracking up at your movie trailer is usually a good sign for the producers... usually.

The teaser trailer for Lifetime's upcoming "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace" was released on Tuesday, and Twitter couldn't tear its eyes away, even though it desperately wanted to.

The film is a follow up to the network's "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" and "Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal", but deals with the much darker tone of the Sussex's fallout with The Firm... although from the reactions alone, one might mistake it for a comedy.

Not all fairytales have the perfect ending...catch a sneak peek of the upcoming Lifetime Original Movie Harry & Meghan: #EscapingthePalace ❤ pic.twitter.com/0LLznj9Qko — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) June 22, 2021 @lifetimetv

The 20-second clip for the "movie event of the year" teases the couple's infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, recreated in painstaking detail.

"I see you literally being hounded to death, and I am helpless to stop it," Harry tells his wife.

"I am the person who is strong, and gets things right," she dramatically assures him.

"Not all fairytales have the perfect ending," the teaser concludes.

What this one does have however, according to the early Twitter reviews, is plenty of cringe-factor:

The whole Royal Family after watching the new Harry and Meghan movie trailer today: pic.twitter.com/hebsRAwJOk — SMPeters - CambridgeSwiftie 🇵🇰🇬🇧👸🎶💖 (@asksab2) June 22, 2021 @asksab2

Bahahahahahahhahahahahhahahah - breathe - bahahahahhahahahaha - hilarious. Did they consult on this? Super cringe and also - bahahahahahhahahahahaha 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Sara Ransom (@SaraRansom5) June 23, 2021 @SaraRansom5

God that's so cringe and unneeded! How can someone produce that? Another Pieve to try and brainwash the masses in the Sussexes will pic.twitter.com/8YB9O14dHj — A_german_Mixer (@AgermanMixer1) June 23, 2021 @AgermanMixer1

OMG…is this real or a joke? — Lulabelle (@Lulabelle416391) June 23, 2021 @Lulabelle416391

Oh my goodness… I can’t stop laughing.

I thought this was a joke, then realized it is actually a movie…which made me laugh even more…

How awful is this movie just from the trailer pic.twitter.com/c4ND4vILOd — DC (@DCLass0811) June 22, 2021 @DCLass0811

😬🥴 this looks so bad I have second hand embarrassment for everyone involved. — Evaluna (@evaluna5309) June 22, 2021 @evaluna5309

Nah. This ain’t it. Y’all gotta stop. Please let this be thee last 1. pic.twitter.com/pumxEGnQTd — Freshie Newton (@Freshie85) June 22, 2021 @Freshie85

Just when I thought you guys couldn’t come up with something more cringey, you have outdone yourselves🤣 — lisa jimenez (@cheetahbean90) June 22, 2021 @cheetahbean90

…and just like that, I cancelled the cable package that includes Lifetime and let my provider know exactly why. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TB4rscOQjN — MereLaveau (@MareLaveau) June 22, 2021 @MareLaveau

There were, of course, many in the comments who said they'd be tuning in; and then there was this, probably very accurate tweet:

All these hating @$$ ⛏ in the comments will be the VERY FIRST ones to watch this movie.



The most obsessed (anti)fandom ever. — Lady Kachiri (@kachirilady) June 22, 2021 @kachirilady

For the third time in three films, "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace" casts two new stars to play the Duke and Duchess, this time Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton.