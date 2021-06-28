Nick Jonas Surprises Fan Wearing a Jonas Brothers Shirt

Instagram

"Oh my god! Oh my god!" said the stunned young woman after she saw the Jonas Brothers.

Nick Jonas gave a Jonas Brothers fan the ultimate surprise -- and she's definitely going to "Remember This."

As shown in a video posted to his social media accounts on Sunday, the singer stopped a woman on the street who was wearing a Jonas Brothers shirt while walking her dog. And it's safe to say the fan was very shocked.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the clip, Nick, 28, can be seen driving a car as his brothers Joe and Kevin rode in the backseat. He slowly pulled the SUV up to the fan and yelled out the window, "Nice shirt!"

"Oh my god! Oh my god!" said the stunned young woman, who was later revealed to be named Margot.

"Can I..." Margot asked, nervously searching for her phone. "Yes, whatever you what!" Nick replied. As Margot was a bit far away, Nick assured her that she could come closer to the car.

"Your dog is very cute," Nick added of the pup, named Sonny.

After finding the right angle -- she obviously had to make sure the JB shirt was in the photo -- Margot snapped the selfie.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"You guys have a great day!" Margot, who was still visibly shocked, told the brothers after taking the photo.

Margot later posted the selfie on her Instagram account. "The Jonas Brothers told me they like my shirt, oh my f------- god," she captioned the post, above.

She also shared the shot on her TikTok profile and thanked the band for the encounter.

"Here's the selfie!" she explained in the video. "This was such a pleasant interaction and I'm very thankful they took the time to talk to me and allowed me to take this photo."

"Sonny has no idea what happened today," Margot captioned the clip.