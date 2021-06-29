Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Toll of People Making Assumptions About Her Dating Life

Dennis Leupold

The model also opened up about the viral "sex bench" photos with her ex-girlfriend, Ashley Benson.

Cara Delevingne is sharing her thoughts on people making assumptions about her love life.

While speaking with Cosmopolitan for their July/August cover story, the model revealed how it affects her and her relationships when people speculate about who she's dating.

"People constantly assume that any woman I'm standing next to or photographed with must be someone I'm dating, which has been challenging -- not only on me but also on them," explained Delevingne, 28. "It makes me want to become more of a hermit and isolate myself, which is horrible because I'm a person that loves to be around people."

The "Suicide Squad" star -- who identifies as pansexual and gender-fluid -- went on to share that she stays on good terms with her exes.

"I don't feel like I've ever left a relationship so f------ up that it's been like, 'I never want to speak to that person again,'" she said. "I just love all the people I was ever with and want the best for them, you know what I mean? I want to see them grow, see them happy."

Delevingne briefly touched on her previous relationship with Ashley Benson, including those viral "sex bench" photos.

In 2019, the "Carnival Row" star and "Pretty Little Liars" alum were photographed carrying a "sex bench" into the West Hollywood home they shared. After the photos were published, it brought on security concerns for Delevingne and led to break-ins. The "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" star ultimately moved out.

Despite this, Delevingne seems to be able to laugh about the "sex bench" photos now.

"It was heavy," she recalled to Cosmopolitan, noting that "the picture is hysterical."

Delevingne and Benson reportedly called it quits last May after nearly two years together. While Delevingne didn't share many details about the split, she admitted that the stress and possibly the claustrophobia caused by coronavirus quarantine brought on a challenge.