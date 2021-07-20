Here's What Happened When Jennifer Lopez Was Asked About Ben Affleck Romance by Hoda Kotb

NBC/BACKGRID

Hoda sure tried to get some dirt, but Jen didn't make it easy.

If Ben Affleck has Jennifer Lopez's love, she's not talking about it ... yet.

While the rekindled couple have made no secret of their relationship whenever paparazzi cameras catch them out in public, it seems Jenny from the Block isn't exactly ready to spill the details on their romance with the public.

Hoda Kotb tried her darnedest to get some dirt out of J.Lo on "TODAY" Tuesday morning, while Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda were on the show to promote the re-release of their Pulse nightclub shooting charity single "Love Makes the World Go Round" to honor the five year anniversary of the tragedy.

A few minutes into the interview, however, Hoda shifted her attention to Lopez for a little "girl talk."

.@hodakotb catches up with @JLo and @Lin_Manuel, who are re-releasing their charity single “Love Make the World” to mark the five-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting. pic.twitter.com/2s971yOSl2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 20, 2021 @TODAYshow

"Lin, you can busy yourself with whatever business, if you need to text somebody ... I need to have a little girl talk with my girl, just a little," said Kotb, before telling Lopez, "You look happy, I have known you for years."

"I am happy," Jen replied. "I'm always happy when you see me Hoda."

"You look happier. I have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I'm like, 'She looks happier. She looks happier.' Are we happier?" asked Hoda, as Miranda mimed eating popcorn awaiting her response.

After taking a beat to figure out her response, J.Lo simply side-stepped the question entirely.

"The song is out .. five years since we've done it," Lopez said with a sly smile, "and I believe that message of loving one another and coming together and love is never more relevant than it is right now."

As all three parties broke into laughter over her expert dodge, Kotb added, "It's me you're talking to, you know that." Making it clear Hoda could get the scoop off-camera, Jen added, "You can call me. You have my number!"