Law & Order: SVU Actor Charged with Murder in 'Brazen Afternoon Shooting'

Getty

Isaiah Stokes is accused of shooting a man 11 times while the victim was sitting in a car in Queens, New York.

An actor known for his roles on "Law & Order: SVU," "Power" and "Blue Bloods" was charged with second degree murder on Friday in Queens, New York.

Isaiah Stokes, 41, was also indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the fatal shooting of a man in February 2021, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

"The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting," Katz said in a statement. "Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm."

Katz said Stokes was seen on video surveillance footage exiting a car around 2 PM on February 7. He then approached the driver's side of a parked Jeep Cherokee and fired 11 fatal rounds into Tyrone Jones, 37, authorities claim.

Stokes faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.