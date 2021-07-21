Erika Jayne Accuses Tom Girardi of 'Years Long' Affair on Bombshell-Filled RHOBH

Bravo

"I knew a lot because it was so hard to hide and he was sloppy," said Erika -- who also shocked her costars with new details about an alleged car crash in which he was involved.

The bombshells were dropping all over the place on Wednesday's new episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

The hour was filmed in December, on the same day Erika Jayne's estranged husband Tom Girardi had his assets frozen by the court after they found he misappropriated at least $2 million owed to the families of victims of the Boing 737 MAX Lion Air crash. During the same hearing, his lawyers also expressed their concerns about his mental competency -- and the whole ordeal had everyone talking.

As all this was happening, Erika was focused on downsizing, officially handing over the lease to her office space and so-called "clubhouse" to a willing renter. "Since I've left, I've not received one dime from Tom Girardi, despite what everyone seems to think," she explained. "I'm on a budget. It can be challenging, yes. At times, horrible. But I can take care of myself. People forget that. People want to forget that."

Later that day, the women all met up in Palm Springs for a weekend getaway, where Erika's troubles were once again the main topic of conversation. Once Jayne herself showed up, she was immediately in tears as she told the women, "It's not okay and it's not gonna be okay for a long time."

She explained that she was still "absolutely not" speaking with Tom, but felt somewhat "relieved" by some of the hearing "because his attorney said she feels he is not mentally well." She added, "This is something I have said and no one would listen to me. I tried and I tried ... and he can finally get the help that he needs."

All the ladies wondered why Erika was even involved in the lawsuit, with Dorit Kemsley -- speaking from experience -- explaining the spouse always gets pulled in. "I really don't think Tom married Erika based on her accounting skills," she cracked, before Erika joked, "All of a sudden I'm a financial mastermind who had her finger on the pulse of everything."

Kyle Richards asked what was going to happen to "Erika Jayne" now that she didn't have Tom's money behind her anymore. "I don't know, it's an expensive business," she replied, before saying it was "tacky" his lawyers wanted her to pay for his legal fees and hoped to deny spousal support.

"He should turn in his bar card and stop practicing, in my opinion. I love him, it's time, he's not well. He's gotta stop," she added, before talking about what she viewed as his deteriorating mental state.

"What I was seeing, what I was experiencing, what I was seeing, I was right. Tom was changing, this was over time. When you're slowly watching someone unravel, that's a hard thing to do," she said.

Erika said she first really started noticing something was off when he was in a car accident back in 2017. At the time, one the show, she simply said he had a broken ankle -- but now, she claimed a very different story. "He was also unconscious for 12 hours, but no one knows that," she claimed. "He had a head injury, he broke his shoulder, snapped his ankle and broke his clavicle. He drove off a cliff."

She said the alleged accident happened on a switchback behind their home and, when she didn't know where he was, she assumed "he was with some other woman." While Sutton found the whole story a little suspicious, Erika's cheating insinuation opened a whole new can of worms for the women to dissect.

"He was cheating on you?" asked Kyle, with Erika nodding her head affirmatively. "You guys have no idea what I've been living through, no idea what I've been though, this is my life," she continued. Richards said she had heard rumors he was stepping out on Erika through the years, but there was never anything definitive.

Erika revealed she decided to snoop on Tom's phone after Yolanda Hadid and David Foster divorced. "I just opened that phone and I was like, 'Wow, okay,'" she told the women, "I knew a lot because it was so hard to hide and he was sloppy."

"I found the evidence," she claimed in a confessional, "It was text messages, it was pictures, I felt like it was years long. I know it was." When asked if he ever denied it, Erika simply said, "Nope."

The conversation ended with Erika explaining why she didn't leave him then and there.

"Where am I going? He told me straight up, 'This is my house,'" she told her costars. "Where am I going? I appreciate you all listening and understanding and I will be okay, but I am not okay right now."