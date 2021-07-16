Lisa Rinna Calls Camille Grammer 'Ass----' for Shading Erika Jayne Over Divorce Tears

Getty

The "RHOBH" stars are taking no prisoners.

Lisa Rinna came to the defense of her castmate Erika Jayne after Camille Grammer threw shade at the "Painkillr" singer.

"Oh someone needs some attention ok sweetie..#YouAreStillAnAss----OnTwitter," Lisa wrote Thursday on Instagram, responding to Camille suggesting Erika's tears over her divorce to Tom Girardi being called a "sham" were nothing but a sham themselves.

On Wednesday's episode of "RHOBH," Erika broke down in front of Kyle Richards after the couple were accused of faking their split to help conceal their involvement in an embezzlement case, which claims Tom kept money owed to the families of the victims of a jet crash. Erika has denied these claims.

As the dramatic episode unfolded, Camille took to her Twitter to post, "Omg! #rhobh is so messy rt now So much to unravel," to which a fan responded, "I wish you were there to yell 'Shut it down!!' every time Erika started to cry."

With that, the former "Club MTV" dancer decided to take a trip down memory lane to throw some shade at Jayne.

"We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water," she tweeted. "I don't remember seeing EJ's mascara run after swimming underwater. Just saying."

Ouch.

Some of Camille's followers were quick to support her argument, saying Erika's crying didn't add up to them either.

"I knew it was cheap mascara used for affect. She made no attempt to wipe her face. If you're crying all the time like she said she was…wouldn't you carry a tissue? Please. I don't buy any of her act and never have," wrote one user in Camille's corner.

However, others pounced on Camille, claiming her comments were insensitive, as a fan clapped back, "You need to really let this show go. I'm feeling really sorry for you at this point."

During the episode, Erika continued to push back on the claims her divorce was a fraud.