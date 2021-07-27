Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Don't Bathe Kids Until They See Dirt and Twitter Is Having Too Much Fun

Getty

"If you can see dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," says Kutcher and the memes ... oh the memes!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shared their familial bathing habits, which certainly features less frequent baths for the kids than most parents would find acceptable.

In fact, the couple says they don't bathe their kids at all until they "can see dirt." The couple were guests on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert," where it was host Shepard who steered them into this topic.

As it turns out, Kristen Bell's husband has a more relaxed stance on bathing as well, telling his fellow Hollywood power couple that he'd been trying to convince his co-host Monica Padman that she doesn't need to scrub her entire body with soap each day.

Instead, he subscribes to the notion that one need only focus on "soles and holes." It's a common belief held by many that overbathing can reduce the body's natural oils and prove ultimately detrimental to overall health.

Mila agreed with the sentiment, saying she'd always taken a more lax approach to showering because she grew up largely without hot water, so it's not like it was a lovely and relaxing experience for her.

As for Ashton, he said that he pretty much only washes his "armpits and crotch" on the daily and that is literally it.

This attitude about bathing obviously extended to their children when their family expanded, with Mila saying, "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns, ever."

Now that their kids Wyatt and Dimitri (six and four, respectively) are growing up, they do get bathed, but still not anywhere close to daily. "If you can see dirt on them," says Ashton, "Clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

The couple did admit to giving a little more attention to their faces, though Ashton still claims not to use soap. Instead, he said he'll just wet his face with water "to get all the salts out" after a workout.

Mila is a little more traditional in this area, admitting that she washes her face twice a day. The actress had struggled with acne through much of her life, going so far as to try drugs for her skin, until she says her "hormones balanced in the right direction" after giving birth.

As the story began to spread like germs, Twitter had an absolute field day cracking jokes about the couple's revelation, and finding, adapting and creating so many memes about their shower-less family.

