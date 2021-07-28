Ruby Rose Says It Took Hours to Find Hospital That Would Take Her After 'Serious' Surgical Complications

Instagram

The star said she kept getting turned away from hospitals and it "took hours" to find one that would take her.

Ruby Rose says she had to go to the hospital after suffering "serious" complications from a previous surgical procedure.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the actress emotionally recalled her health scare and her trip to the emergency room, revealing it "took hours" to find a hospital that would take her as she kept getting rejected because of hospital overcrowding.

"I did have a procedure and I had to have a surgery, but it was fine and the surgery went well," began Rose, 35. "But then yesterday, I had a few complications and I had to go to the emergency room."

"By the time I thought, 'OK, I absolutely have to go to the hospital now,' we called an ambulance and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me or anyone," she continued, appearing to get choked up.

"They'd been rejecting people all night," Rose added. "And my case was quite serious -- we stuck it out for a little bit longer and we were lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a standoff."

The "Orange Is the New Black" star -- who was clearly emotional -- said the hospital staff was "amazing."

Meanwhile, Rose also urged her fans to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

"Try to keep yourself safe, try to keep everyone safe. Get vaccinated if you can. Please," she said. "It doesn't need to be this hard for everyone."

"I just can't imagine all the other people that are having way more -- way, way more -- serious situations happening right now," Rose concluded, sharing that she would be "logging off" social media for a while.