Demi Burnett Says Ruby Rose Slid Into Her DMs After Coming Out as Queer

Getty

Another celebrity talked the former "Batwoman" star into reaching out.

The reality TV star, who was one half of the show's first same-sex romance in 2019, opened up about her messages with the former "Batwoman" actress during an appearance on the "We're Having Gay Sex" podcast this week.

After talking about her coming out process, Rose's name came up as Burnett joked the "Orange Is the New Black" actress was "the catalyst of every girl that goes gay."

"She DMed me one time and I almost died," Burnett then claimed. "It was really funny, because she said, 'Hey,' and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, she's sliding in.' I was like, 'This is it.' Like shaking."

"I was like, 'Hi, what's up' or something and she said, 'Sup.' I was like, 'Oh my god, what do I say?'" she recalled. "I was actually doing something cool, but it wasn't that cool, but I made it sound like it. I was at WWE, so I said, 'I'm just filming on set right now.'"

As their conversation continued, however, Burnett learned Rose's messages weren't exactly flirtation.

"She's like, 'I was just messaging you because Demi Lovato told me to.' I was like, 'Oh,' because me and Demi Lovato are good friends, and Demi knows I'm obsessed with her, so Demi was probably like, 'You should DM her, she's going to love it,'" said Burnett.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I thought she was hitting on me,'" she added, saying the whole situation was both "embarrassing" and "mortifying."