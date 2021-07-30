Outer Banks' Rudy Pankow Teases 'Bigger, Badder' Season 2, Shares His Thoughts on THAT Big Reveal (Exclusive)

Netflix

The actor -- who plays JJ -- also opens up about filming action and fight sequences, shares his "theory" about what will go down in Season 3 if the show is renewed and more.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 2 of "Outer Banks."

Get ready Pogues -- "Outer Banks" star Rudy Pankow says the highly-anticipated second season is "bigger" and "badder" than Season 1.

Netflix's "Outer Banks" centers around a group of teens -- the "Pogues" -- and their adventures in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Season 2 sees John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) on the run in the Bahamas following their near-death experience in the Season 1 finale. Meanwhile, at home in OBX, the stakes are high for JJ (Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Kiara (Madison Bailey). While the $400 million treasure remains in the game, the group also discovers a new secret, which takes them on another dangerous mission and has them facing both new and old foes.

TooFab caught up with Pankow, who opened up about Season 2, including his thoughts on that huge twist revealed in the last few seconds of the finale. The 22-year-old actor also discussed filming action and fight sequences, shared his "theory" about what will go down in Season 3 if the show is renewed ("fingers crossed"), talked about rising to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic and more.

Check out the full Q&A, below!

First off, what was it like reuniting with the cast for Season 2?

"I was just thankful to be there! ... I was like, 'Holy cow, we're doing it again!' and the excitement. [I was] really looking forward to creating what was on the page and [I was] feeling excited [about] what was on the page. It was just like, 'Holy cow. Season 1 felt big. Season 2, holy cow even bigger!' Yeah, so I was just excited."

What can fans expect to see in Season 2? How would you describe it in three words?

"... Bigger, it just is bigger. Second word would be badder and then third word would be chaos. So those are my three words. But, first one is bigger, it just feels huge."

Where do we find JJ at the beginning of the season?

"... JJ is dealing with his crutch being gone, which would be John B. And that, you know, being swiped out from under his legs is kind of scary for a moment and that's how it starts."

Season 2 has so many action and fight sequences -- you guys seem to be running and fighting a lot -- do you enjoy doing these types of scenes? Do you do all of your own stunts?

"Absolutely. I mean, I enjoy doing it. I can't speak for everybody else, I enjoy doing as much as I can. I think everybody else would say that in the cast, but you know, [you'd] have to ask them. [Co-creator Jonas Pate] usually is like -- with the stunt team there of course -- is like, 'Alright, did you see that?' and I was like, 'Yeah!' He's like, 'You want to do it?' and I was like, 'Yeah, let's do it.' And I always have a blast doing the stunts."

JJ gets injured in the finale. Kiara (Madison Bailey) treads water in the ocean while holding JJ. How did you guys film that scene? Were you in a pool or were you actually in the ocean?

"Oh yeah, no, that was really that was a crazy time. We [were] in the actual ocean when we shot that. I was just dangling, going limp -- it takes skill -- and [Madison] Bailey [had a] flotation device around her waist. I don't know if anybody knows but treading water with another person, trying to hold up a body is quite hard. So she had a flotation device."

On a much more serious note, in Episode 8, JJ ends up helping his dad leave OBX and they share an emotional moment. Do you think JJ finally got some closure with his dad?

"Yeah, I think so. I think there was definitely not as much as he wished there would be, but I think at the end of the day, JJ was just wanting closure in general. It didn't mean it had to be a big thing. I don't think it's always is going to be a big conversation with his dad. They're not really the sit-down and let's talk about, you know, family therapy, kind of type. They're more like, 'Are you okay?' 'Yeah, I'm okay.' 'Alright, bye.' That's kind of as much as it gets, but yeah I think there's a little bit of closure for him and his dad."

Would you say that was one of the more difficult scenes to film?

"I always enjoy doing [scenes] where you have got to go somewhere where you don't necessarily want to go kind of thing. You know, I wouldn't say difficult. I think the most difficult scenes are when there are so many moving pieces. ... When there are six characters that you need to get coverage of -- we kind of like chopping up scenes on 'OBX' -- so it's challenging when you have to find the rhythm of a scene with six other people. And I think those scenes can be really hard to ... shoot because we only have a couple of cameras."

The season ends with the group on a deserted island and also reveals a huge twist and cliffhanger. What was your reaction when you read that in the script? Was everyone just freaking out to learn that John B's dad has actually been alive the whole time?

"You know, I had a theory. I had a theory so when they proved my theory, I was kind of like --"

Where's my writing credit?

"... [Creators/EPs/writers Josh and Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke] I'm not trying to steal your job, but I knew it was coming. Chase [Stokes] though, he also had the idea I think of it coming. He just never really actually thought it was gonna happen and then when it happens, we both kind of were like, 'Oh boy, Season 3, if it happens -- fingers crossed -- it's gonna be crazy with chasing Big John. That's gonna be an intense dynamic.'"

If Season 3 happens, where would you like to see JJ and the gang go? What would you like to see happen?

"Well, here's my theory and I'm kind of a theorist ... I mean, look, there's so much at stake. There are so many things that now the Pogues want. They want to live comfortably, whether that is on the beach with a lot of money. There are so many things that [they want] and like [John B] wants the gold, Pope wants the cross [and] everybody wants to feel stability. There are so many things they are wanting that eventually what that's going to generate is a disagreement -- a disagreement [of] what actually are we going for? So I'm not quite sure who, but I think there's going to have to be a disagreement of how far we want to go with this, how far do we want to risk our lives for something that almost killed all of us. And I think there's going to be kind of a take sides on who's gonna go after the crazy gold and try to go for riches and who's gonna be like, 'Okay, let's actually be logical about this.' And I'm not quite sure what the sides are."

Last question, there's no doubt that Outer Banks blew up immediately after Season 1 premiered last year. How have you adjusted to fame thanks to the show's success? How has your life changed? It must be weird to rise to fame during a pandemic…

"Yeah, I mean, I think we're still adjusting because the show came out during Covid -- peak Covid -- so we kind of have been cocooned for a very long time and I still am taking Covid still very seriously during this variant. [But] yeah, there are times where it's just like you need to go here, you need to go to this place, you need to go to that place or you even want to take a little vacation. It's still scary to travel. It's no joke. And so, we're still, at least I'm still, kind of getting used to being asked to take a photo or having a letter show up to your parents' house -- like how the hell did they get my home address? -- stuff like that. ... I'm still adjusting to that and yeah, I wouldn't say it's a huge life-changing thing as of right now. I think it's just gradually kind of seeing differences."

"Outer Banks" Season 2 is available now on Netflix.