Bachelorette Clare Crawley Gives Update After Breast Implant Removal Surgery

Getty

The reality star has been open about her years-long struggle with BII (Breast Implant Illness).

Clare Crawley revealed she is "on the road to recovery" after undergoing breast implant removal surgery.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the "Bachelorette" alum thanked her friends, family and doctors for their support as she underwent the procedure after years of suffering from BII (Breast Implant Illness).

"Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a hospital room hugging a bouquet of flowers.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, truly lifted me up," she added. "And so I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this… our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy. We are perfectly made just the way we are!"

At the beginning of the month, Clare shared a video on social media detailing her decision to have her implants removed. "I've been going through things medically with my body that I have not had answers to," she explained. "It's been hard, it's been frustrating and it's been scary for me to not have answers and to know something's not right."

"As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them and recognizes it as something obviously foreign in my body," she continued. "My body can't heal. My body is in fight mode constantly. It's all making sense."

Her beau of one year, Dale Moss, whom she met on her season of the ABC show, supported her decision.

"I was talking to Dale the other day and he said, 'Your boobs are not what make you beautiful.' And it's the truth," she added in the video. "For so long I believed that's what it would take. To me, this is the ultimate love story -- Is loving [my] body enough to know this is not what makes me beautiful. My health and happiness is what matters."